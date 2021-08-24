Indonesian couple finally become parents after 21 years of trying to conceive

There can be many possible reasons why you still haven't conceived. From ovulation irregularities, low sperm count, problems in the reproductive system, to an underlying medical condition.

And while that may make you feel disheartened or force you to lose hope, not all is lost. You can still get pregnant and give birth to a beautiful healthy baby, just like this couple.

Somidi and Su'udiyah had been trying to get pregnant for 21 years and their prayers have finally been answered!

Indonesian couple become parents after 21 years

A Facebook user named Muhammad Fauzy recently shared this inspiring real life story in one of the platform's popular groups, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response from hopeful parents.

The post reveals that after having tried for over 21 years, Somidi, 51, and his wife, Su'udiyah, 44, were finally blessed with their first child.

The couple that sells cassava chips in the Asta Tinggi Complex had been waiting for this moment for a very long time and their struggle only proves that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

What's more, they named their daughter Aisha, which literally means "she who lives".

While Somidi and Su'udiyah's story is inspiring, it is also proof that patience and perseverance are the keys to happiness. However, these are not the only virtues that will help you to conceive.

If you too are trying to have a baby, but haven't had any luck yet, chances are you looking at an underlying medical issue. For your convenience, we've listed some of the most common late pregnancy reasons and tips on conceiving fast.

5 late pregnancy reasons to watch out for

Have you tried enough?

You may feel like you have been trying forever, but remember that for some couples conception may take longer than expected.

Research suggests that the "Cumulative conception rates are around 75 per cent after six months, 90 per cent after a year, and 95 per cent at two years." So a delay could potentially indicate subfertility, a delay in conception.

Age-related infertility

If you are trying to conceive after 35 years, then be aware of age-related infertility problems. For women over the age of 35 and men after 40, it may take longer to get pregnant.



You may assume that since you are getting your periods on time, your fertility is fine, but this may not be the case. Age affects egg quality and quantity. It's advisable to get a check-up every six months, if you are planning to conceive.

If you are not ovulating

In order to conceive, you will require an egg and sperm. But if you are not ovulating, you won't be able to conceive. Remember, that issues with ovulation are a common cause of female infertility and it can be due to many reasons.

Some of them include Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), being overweight or underweight, thyroid dysfunction, or excessive exercise.

In most cases, women who are ovulating may have irregular periods. But regular period cycles also don't guarantee that you are ovulating.

Underlying medical reasons

The reason behind either yours or your partner's infertility could be due to an underlying medical condition.For instance, undiagnosed diabetes can lead to infertility or a thyroid imbalance.

There are some autoimmune diseases, like undiagnosed sexually transmitted diseases or lupus that can also cause infertility. Therefore, make sure to consult with your doctor before you try.

Unexplained infertility

Studies suggest that around 30 per cent infertile couples are diagnosed with "unexplained or idiopathic infertility."

"The problem is defined as the lack of an obvious cause for a couple's infertility and the females’ inability to get pregnant after at least 12 cycles of unprotected intercourse or after six cycles in women above 35 years of age for whom all the standard evaluations are normal," the study titled Unexplained Infertility, the Controversial Matter in Management of Infertile Couples states.

Although these reasons might seem disheartening, it is not the end of the road for a couple who wish to become parents.

Here are a few ways you can increase your chances of getting pregnant.

3 tips to get pregnant fast

Get a check-up before you plan to conceive

It is always advisable to get a check-up before you officially start trying. Your doctor will recommend prenatal vitamins that can help create the most hospitable environment for conception. They can also help advise ways to protect against birth defects.

Stay in bed after intercourse

You may have heard old wives tales advising women to lie in bed with their feet in the air after having sex. Well, as it turns out, there is some truth to it.

Some studies suggest that women who lay down 15 minutes after intercourse have a higher chance of conception. A Dutch study of 391 couples found "27 per cent of the women who lay down after insemination went on to have a baby, compared with 17 per cent of women who got up and moved around."

Know your fertile days

Your chances of getting pregnant can significantly increase if you are aware of your fertile days. Having intercourse during this time can increase the chances of pregnancy.

Other than these ways, remember to eat healthy and exercise regularly. Try to reduce your stress and take care of your immunity. If you are having trouble conceiving, know that there is help available. Don't wait for a miracle to happen, and consult a specialist at the earliest.

