Inside a beautiful garden home with a unique rotatable TV console

In this week's episode, we explore a 990 sq ft apartment in Telok Kurau, meticulously designed to maximise space and prioritise sustainability.

The previous layout remained untouched, but during the viewing, the potential for transformation became evident.

Upon entering, the absence of compartment walls grants a sense of freedom and spaciousness.

The living room features a unique TV console, strategically positioned for optimal viewing from any corner. Concrete beams, an unplanned but appreciated detail, add texture and character to the space.

The original marble floor, retained and honed, introduces warmth to the home. Plants, some carried from the previous residence and others gifted, soften the ambiance, providing a different texture throughout.

The kitchen, once enclosed and dark, now boasts ample steel countertops, balancing low maintenance with a touch of stone and concrete elements.

The dining area exudes garden vibes, hosting a plant at the table's end and offering an extendable space for gatherings.

The study, originally the master bedroom, showcases a thoughtfully designed bookshelf. It provides a panoramic view of the house yet can be closed off for privacy during important meetings.

The common bathroom, functional and low-maintenance with lime wash paint, welcomes evening light through champagne glass elements.

The master bedroom, separated by glass reeded sliding doors, remains open yet offers privacy when needed.

Customised furniture, like the vanity table with a green marble top, contributes to the seamless look, while terracotta tiles and red lime wash paint in the master bathroom create a warm, relaxing atmosphere.

The common bedroom, currently empty, awaits future plans for expansion. The occupants have enjoyed nearly four months in this space, envisioning it gracefully aging with them and adapting to changing needs.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.