Inside a multifunctional 732 sq ft Japanese modern HDB home

In this week's episode, we explore a 732-square-foot, three-room flat nestled in the charming neighbourhood of Bukit Batok.

It has been the current occupants' residence for approximately one month, and it is a home designed with simplicity and practicality in mind, seamlessly blending into their lifestyle and hobbies.

Upon entering, the first notable feature is the dual-material flooring-a transition from pebble wash outside to vinyl indoors, creating a subtle contrast in texture and marking the boundary between the outdoors and indoors.

The seating area, adorned with Tatami mats, cleverly conceals storage compartments and TV wiring. A temperature-activated ventilation fan ensures comfort, while a discreet cat tunnel in the feature wall allows furry friends to move freely without causing early morning disturbances.

Customization is central to the home's design, with many elements meticulously crafted to accommodate specific pieces of furniture. For instance, there's an expandable dining table that can comfortably host up to 10 guests.

The kitchen, intentionally designed with dark wood and stone accents, exudes a unique atmosphere, and the removal of a partition wall has expanded it into a galley-style space.

The living room is a versatile hybrid area, ideal for both work-from-home setups and hosting gatherings. A pop-up centre table can be neatly tucked away when not needed, creating a spacious environment for leisure activities. Instead of traditional chairs or sofas, floor seats are used, maintaining the platform's elevated height.

Throughout the home, you'll notice personal touches, such as an almost 30-year-old bonsai tree thriving indoors under a grow light. On the feature wall, swords are displayed on a magnetic knife block, serving both decorative and practical purposes.

The common bathroom, doubling as a laundry room, features exquisite light blue handcrafted tiles from Japan, each uniquely imperfect, creating a captivating visual variation along the wall. In the bedroom, a wardrobe with a linen-fabric-like finish deters curious cats from climbing. A step-up platform conceals wiring, ensuring a clean and uncluttered aesthetic.

The master bathroom follows a darker colour palette, creating a calming ambiance for evening relaxation. This home has been meticulously designed not only for human inhabitants but also with feline companions in mind.

Every corner reflects thoughtful planning, resulting in a dream realised in reality. It's a space that continues to astonish and delight Rei and her partner daily.

