Inside a couple's 1,270 sq ft Japanese modern home with open living

In this week's episode, we explore a tastefully designed three-bedroom condo on the East Coast.

Inspired by modern Japanese design, this 1,270 sqft home is tailored for large family gatherings, with a special focus on the homeowners' passion for cooking.

Starting at the entrance, a long entryway welcomes you, adorned with full-height mirrors for a spacious feel. Fluted panels, extending from the entryway to the living room, conceal storage and add aesthetic charm.

The main highlight is the open kitchen, featuring a six-seater wooden dining set, ideal for hosting friends and family. Synchronised sliding doors separate the kitchen, ensuring practicality during heavy cooking.

The kitchen boasts a long Caesarstone countertop, ample storage, and discreet compartments for kitchen appliances.

A common bath, with a textured niche and a Sol Luminaire lamp, is tucked behind a sliding door near the kitchen entrance.

Fluted panels made from a wood plastic composite conceal storage and an integrated altar.

The living room, furnished with a five-seater L-shaped sofa and a 77-inch mounted TV, offers a stunning sea view.

Limewash painted walls and homogeneous tiles create a consistent muted look throughout the space. Heading down the corridor, a common bedroom, currently a study, showcases limewash-painted walls and loose furniture for future transformation.

The master bedroom, designed for tranquillity, features lower ceilings and a customised floating platform bed.

The master bathroom boasts reeded wall tiles and elegant Hansgrohe fittings.

ALSO READ: Inside a modern 1-bedroom apartment inspired by heritage homes

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.