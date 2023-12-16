Inside a creative home transformation inspired by old traditional tiles

In this week’s episode, discover a thoughtfully designed home located in Geylang, spanning roughly 1,200 sqft and boasting a four-room HDB layout.

Originally a snug space, the owners reconfigured the walls to enhance openness and functionality.

The entryway, offering privacy and storage, serves as a transitional space before entering the house.

The living and dining area, seamlessly combined, fosters a communal atmosphere.

Vibrant loose furniture complements the original floor tiles, creating a flexible and engaging space for gatherings.

For added symmetry, blue sliding doors separate the dining room, while a glass circular opening enhances natural light.

The kitchen, featuring repurposed metal shelves and Kit Kat tile quartz countertops, maintains an open feel with a mosaic latch for glassware storage.

The yard, separated by a mild steel sliding door, doubles as a laundry area and plant display.

Wooden French doors with a circular opening adorn both bathrooms, maintaining simplicity with Kit Kat tiles for the walls.

The kitchen’s open frame facilitates communication and air circulation, imbuing the home with the inviting aroma of coffee.

A converted bedroom functions as an entertainment room, complete with original window grills repainted to match the space.

Connectivity between the junior master and entertainment room is achieved through a green sliding door, ensuring late-night activities don’t disturb others. An open-concept wardrobe enhances convenience and tidiness.

The master bedroom, reserved for occasional parental visits, underscores the home’s sentimental value. Retaining original elements, the renovation imbues every space with purpose.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.