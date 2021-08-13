Janice Wong is unveiling a whimsical new ice cream concept this August

Keto-friendly desserts, plant-based bake boxes, and Minions-themed afternoon tea… What’s next for homegrown pastry and dessert whizz Janice Wong?

A new ice cream store that’ll be opening its doors at Great World this August, that’s what.

Named Softhaus, it’s billed a “multi-sensory experience driven by the idea of togetherness” and “a happy place for people — where ice cream is for everyone.” Located at Basement One of the shopping mall, you can expect a cheery whimsical space splashed with pastel pink and yellow, and shot with bright hues of red, turquoise, and cobalt.

There’ll be digital elements woven into the experience too, including fun digital motion and animations, as well as Softhaus’ own mobile check-out page to help keep the lines moving more seamlessly.

Here’s what we’re all really excited about: The ice cream.

PHOTO: Softhaus

Dive into 16 delicious ice cream flavours, from a tangy Mango Banana Passionfruit to a keto-friendly Chocolate Sorbet and a botanical delight that is the Pear Thyme Honey Eucalyptus.

Then choose from a smorgasbord of 20 toppings and inclusions including freshly baked macarons, crunchy popcorn, and handmade chocolates for a seriously decadent treat.

You can choose to have your custom creation in a waffle cone or a cup. Or for a nostalgic Singapore-style take, get it sandwiched between fluffy, rainbow-coloured bread.

PHOTO: Softhaus

In the spirit of inclusivity, Softhaus has also included plant-based milk options and sugar substitutes in its offerings, so everyone can enjoy its blissful treats.

“After 14 years in business, and pushing ourselves to innovate even as the industry was unsteady, now feels like the right time to introduce a new concept, which in many ways highlights the evolution of the Janice Wong brand,” says Janice. “Supported by our new partners at Vertex Ventures SEA, we have the goal of bringing the Softhaus experience to people all over the world, sharing the joy, one ice cream at a time.”

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.