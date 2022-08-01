Jeff Ng resurfaces with Hong Lim Park performance, local singer Boon Hui Lu speaks up for him

July has been a rough month for celebrity busker Jeff Ng.

He was called out by a former lover for being an abusive partner and a clip of him shutting down his livestream viewers went viral, among other things.

The backlash he received online was unrelenting, and Jeff subsequently cancelled several upcoming street performances. He also went quiet for a number of weeks, until now.

Last Saturday (July 30), the 32-year-old got back into his groove with his first street performance since the saga. Instead of his usual Cathay concerts at dusk, this was a 5pm gig at imPAct@Hong Lim Park event.

"I have learned from the experience and grown up," Jeff admitted in an interview with Lianhe Zaobao.

Audience members were few and far between, and nothing compared to the hundreds sitting outside Cathay enjoying his performance before the controversy.

However, as soon as Jeff started singing though, more gathered and the crowd on July 30 amounted to between 30 and 40 people, the Chinese newspaper estimated.

"Welcome to all friends, thank you for waiting," He said to the audience. "I haven't seen everyone for a long time. I'm very happy."

His set included original songs as well as covers of hits from the likes of Jay Chou and JJ Lin.

Zaobao reported that the negative experiences Jeff has encountered throughout the saga is inspiring him to write more songs.

Jeff added: "I have learned to respect everyone who comes to watch during performances. I have learned from the experience and grown, and will continue to make music."

Brands have deleted posts with him and ex-friends have denounced him but local singer Boon Hui Lu has decided not to follow this tide. Instead, she's showing Jeff support.

Two weeks ago, Hui Lu posted a video on Instagram of a collaboration with him on one of her songs. Some members of the public are judging her for this continued support of Jeff.

Responding to the backlash from netizens, Hui Lu was clear that cancelling a friend was not an option, the newspaper reported. According to Hui Lu, Jeff has helped her throughout her singing career and she'll always be grateful for this.

On top of that, the 28-year-old felt that cancelling someone should not be the only way for an individual to express concern or be an ally to a victim.

She's had several conversations with Jeff about this debacle and she felt that he should be encouraged to turn over a new leaf.

While it might take a while longer for members of the public to warm up to Jeff again, it's clear that the busker is ready to step back into the limelight.

During his imPAct@Hong Lim Park performance, Jeff announced that he will have another gig on National Day. He has yet to share further details on the upcoming performance.

