Just buns and patties: Special triple McSpicy order leaves Reddit users salivating

When it comes to McDonald's McSpicy burger, those who can't take the heat may choose to stay clear. But the fact that a Double McSpicy exists on the McDonald's menu would suggest that it is popular among Singaporeans.

Should McDonald's take it up a notch and offer us a triple McSpicy? One netizen definitely thinks so.

Reddit user KnightOfCaliban posted a photograph of his special McDonald's order late last night (June 17), calling it "legendary", and the mere sight of it has gotten other netizens salivating.

At the time of writing, the special triple McSpicy has garnered over 1,700 upvotes and counting.

Its beauty might be in its sheer simplicity — just two fluffy buns with three juicy chicken patties stacked in between.

That's right, three patties and not a smear of mayonnaise or sight of lettuce for that matter.

A netizen went straight in to question how exactly this burger came to be. Was it a mistake on McDonald's part or was this a special order?

According to KnightOfCaliban's reply, he had ordered his McSpicy plain, meaning no mayonnaise or lettuce.

Also, it sounded like the third patty was thrown in for free.

Given that a three-patty McSpicy is relatively unheard of, plenty of netizens dropped him a warning that eating it would likely come with consequences — more specifically, bathroom-related ones.

One netizen even went as far as requesting for an update the following day. As for KnightofCaliban's reply, we'll leave that for you to find out.

This isn't the first time McDonald's-related content has gotten the attention of Singaporeans on social media.

Just a couple months back, Instagram account @mcsenget made headlines for solely posting about McDonald's burgers that don't quite match up to how they were advertised to look.

The Instagram account has even gained a solid following of over 12,500 to date.

