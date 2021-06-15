Keto to low carb: 8 healthy meal deliveries in Singapore under $15

Not that we’re complaining about working from home, but operating out of our bedrooms does mean reduced activity. Plus, takeouts or a trip to dabao from your nearest coffee shop aren’t always the healthiest.

You can craft your own nutritional meals, but meal prep can be a hassle, especially in the middle of a work day. These places offer clean eats that are full of health benefits, are delicious and afford plenty of options so you’ll never have to worry about falling into a rut of deciding what to eat.

Diet? What diet?

1. Prepbox

If you’d rather spend your time with the family then spend your weekend or weekday nights meal prepping, let someone else do the work for you.

New on the meal subscription block is Prepbox. You’ll get a choice of three dietary options: Signature (average 550kcal per meal), Keto-friendly (average 500kcal per meal), and Lo-calorie ( average 430kcal per meal). Choose to have 5,7 or 10 meals delivered to you each week, priced from $13.50 a meal.

Specially curated by a team of in-house chefs and a local certified nutritionist, get ready to tuck into delicious meals from various cuisines like Farmed Chicken Tikka Masala, Hungarian Beef Goulash and Thai Khra Pow.

Plus, the company promises that the meals are freshly cooked and chilled (never frozen) before getting delivered to you.

Visit Prepbox’s website to order or for more information.

2. Fuel Beast

Those living in the Serangoon area might know of Fuel Beast, located at MyVillage at Serangoon Gardens. Here, you’ll get to customise your meal with a variety of fresh greens, proteins and toppings, from $9.90. A Fuel-Power ($11.90) makes for a decently-portioned box with two bases, one protein, boosters, one topping, and a dressing that’ll fill up even those with larger appetites.

Start with your base of choice, which includes lettuce, brown rice and whole-grain pasta. Its proteins like chicken thigh, Angus beef and salmon are bangers, while boosters like onsen egg, grilled or roasted veggies, hummus and avo add lots of variety.

Visit its website to order or via FoodPanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood. Fuel Beast is at #01-05 MyVillage, 1 Maju Ave, Singapore 556679.

3. Ketomei

If there aren’t many keto-friendly options near where you live, a meal subscription plan like Ketomei could be just what you need.

Meal plans start from $180 for a week of 12 meals ($15 per meal), with the menu for the upcoming week shown on its website – think yummy dishes like Jamaican chicken, shredded beef brisket, and sea bass with ginger and spring onion.

Or if you go for a three-week plan, meals are priced at $13.50 each. Plus, its ingredients, calories, and macros are listed with each dish to help you keep track of your diet.

Visit Ketomei’s website for more information.

4. Poke Theory

Hawaiian poke bowl fanatics won’t need an introduction to Poke Theory, which serves up its poke (diced raw fish) with a deluge of colourful greens.

Choose from its signature poke bowls or build your own with raw tuna, salmon or even cooked chicken, which come in various seasonings like shoyu, mentaiko and miso, together with toppings like tomatoes, wakame, pineapple, and sweet potato mash – all atop a base like Japanese rice, brown rice, lemon herb quinoa and more. Prices start from $12.30 for a Light bowl.

You can also order healthy snacks, acai bowls and cold-pressed juices to go along with your bowl.

Poke Theory is at multiple locations. Visit its website to order or for more information. Also available on FoodPanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood.

5. Grain

Whether you’re hankering for a nutritious meal right now, after a meal plan, or prefer healthier catered dishes for a celebration, Grain has them all.

On its website, you’ll find delicious plates (from $9.95) that rotate weekly, inspired by cuisines from around the world.

This week, for instance, the highlights are Provencal Herb Roasted Chicken and Sauce Vierge John Dory, and there are mainstays like Basil Thunder Tea Rice and Tobiko Dill Aburi Salmon — who said healthy eating had to be boring?

For the family or intimate gatherings, go for the Party Boxes or Family Bundles that get you more bang for your buck.

Visit Grain’s website for more information.

6. Lean Bento

Talk about having options. Lean Bento has options for all types of dietary requirements, whether you’re on a low GI, vegan or keto diet, on a maternity diet, or looking to gain more mass. Plus, it’s also halal-certified.

Its menus come complete with vital (food) stats, showing the count on calorie, protein, carbs, fat and fiber for each bento. A la carte meals start from $9.90, with proteins and greens sitting atop the likes of rice, sweet potato, or pure egg noodles for those on a zero or low-carb diet.

Visit Lean Ben to’s website to order or for more information. Also available on FoodPanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood.

7. Fit Three

If you’re looking to dip your toes in getting a meal plan, Fit Three’s 3 or 5 day plan could be for you.

Choose from omnitarian, low-carb or vegetarian options, with plates like lemon dill salmon, Spanish chicken with chorizo, mushroom bourguignon and vegan falalel. Ingredients and nutritional info are helpfully listed with each dish.

There are even breakfast choices for when you’re up for a nutritious morning meal without having to wake up early to cook your own. We spotted delicious menu items like banana pancakes, eggs and spinach casserole, and truffled scrambled eggs.

Visit Fit Three’s website to order or for more information.

8. Dosirak

Craving Korean?

There are already lots of healthy options to be found when it comes to Korean fare, but Dosirak takes it up a notch with ‘bibimbap” priced from $7.90 that you can customise to include healthier items like lots of greens, cauliflower rice, or five-grain rice, and unique sauces.

Your choice of mains includes yummy proteins like seared tuna, beef bulgogi, kimchi tofu, spicy chicken, soy citrus salmon, and more. That’s not all – the company promises its bibimbap are all under 500 calories.

Visit Dosirak’s website to order or for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.