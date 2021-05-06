Where to find the best keto desserts in Singapore

IYDK: The ketogenic diet is marked by the consumption of low levels of carbohydrates and high amounts of fat. Adherents swear by the diet’s ability to potentially lose weight and lower unhealthy markers such as blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

And this is where keto desserts come in. Keto-friendly desserts are made without most forms of sugar (ranging from table sugar to honey) and employ both natural and artificial sweeteners such as monkfruit and erythritol instead that wouldn’t spike blood sugar levels.

More often, ketogenic sweet treats are also made without or little wheat flour, making them gluten-free too. Finally, these desserts are also perfect for the health-conscious who want or need to cut down their sugar intake, such as those with diabetes.

Keep scrolling to find out where to find keto desserts in Singapore.

1. Kekito Bakery

Kekito Bakery is an online bakery founded by Charlene Yang that serves up Japanese-inspired desserts. Sweet treats are made without sugar nor maltodextrin (they use monkfruit and erythritol instead) and flour is replaced with nuts and coconuts wherever possible.

The resulting creations range from Uji Matcha Jap Cheesecake, Signature Yuzu Jap Cheesecake to Signature 100 per cent Chocolate Fudge Cake and Raspberry Vanilla Flower Cake.

2. Locaba Bakery

Locaba (or LOw CArb BAkery) is the brainchild of Austrian-born Markus Berndt after he was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.

Continuous research and experimentation led to the creation of diabetic-friendly desserts including keto-friendly, low-carb, gluten-free and even vegan cakes.

Low-Carb Basque Burnt Cheesecake, Low-Carb Keto Carrot Cake, Vanilla Cream Cheese Cupcakes and Tiramisu are among Locaba’s keto-friendly offerings. Orders can be picked up from the address below after ordering online.

2 Kallang Ave, #01-08/13 CT Hub 1, Singapore 339407

3. Ange Bakes Keto Bakery

Ange Bakes Keto is founded by Angie and Joy, a two women team focused on bringing quality, guilt-free keto desserts at an affordable price. Natural sugar substitutes are used instead of table sugar while wheat-based ingredients are swapped with grain-free flours such as almond and coconut.

Keto All Chocolate Cake, Keto Chocolate Swiss Roll, Keto Strawberry Shortcake and Keto Chocolate Cheesecake – New York Style are but some of the desserts you’ll find here. The retail shop also stocks other keto products such as sauces, sweeteners, baking supplies and supplements.

1 Coleman Street, #B1, 09 The Adelphi, 179803

4. Seriously Keto

Seriously Keto was started on Valentine’s Day 2019 by Janti Joso Brasali, a home chef and baker, who first dabbled in the ketogenic diet to shed a few pounds.

The brand has since expanded to Indonesia as well. Some of the popular desserts are the Pandan Cupcake, Red Velvet Cupcake and Strawberry Cake. You can also find gluten-free KetoBun and various iterations of bread.

32 Seah St, Singapore 188388

5. Delcie's Desserts and Cakes

Situated right next to Boon Keng MRT, Delcie’s has been serving up healthy, halal-certified desserts since 2009. The owner Delcie started substituting baking ingredients for healthier options due to her late mother’s health condition.

Delcie’s repertoire ranges from vegan, gluten-free to diabetic- and baby-friendly treats, with keto options such as Coconut Rocher Cake, Opera Cake, Vegan Keto Rochers Chocolate Gianduja Balls and Vegan Keto Double Chocolate Chip Muffin.

34 Whampoa West, #01-83, Singapore 330034

6. Kind Kones

With Singapore’s hot tropical weather, ice cream is one of the best ways to stay cool while enjoying a sweet treat. Kind Kones was founded in 2017 by Ishpal and Serina to create delicious vegan ice cream.

The brand only has two keto-friendly options at the moment: Keto Avocado Coconut and Keto Chocolate Sorbet.

583 Orchard Rd, B1-27 Forum The Shopping Mall, Singapore 238884 and 290 Orchard Rd B1-15 The Paragon, Singapore 238859

7. Mrs. Plump's

Mrs. Plump’s was created by Australian-born Mia Kusen who wanted to create healthy ice cream options for her children Matthew and Bennett when they were stricken with hand, foot, and mouth disease and could only consume ice cream due to the ulcers.

The brand focuses on incorporating nutritious ingredients such as kale and chia seeds into their churned delights. There are currently three keto options available: Keto Chocolate Kale, Keto Acai Berry and Keto Cinnamon Coconut.

20 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058284

8. Sofi Cafe Pizza

For those who are looking for a complete meal rather than just desserts, come to Sofi Cafe Pizza, a sister brand to Pasta Brava. They have an entire menu dedicated to keto foods ranging from starters, main courses, drinks and desserts.

The sweet treats available are Tiramisu, Panna Cotta with either berries sauce or coffee-flavoured, Dark Chocolate Brownies and Keto Cookies.

10 Craig Rd, Singapore 089670

9. SuperPop

SuperPop is committed to creating nutrient-packed foods made with natural whole foods. As a result, you’ll find a wide range of both savoury dishes and sweet baked goods here.

The keto dessert selections include Icy Triple Chocolate Cookies, Kaya Lemongrass Cookies, Bergamot Earl Grey Olive Oil Cake, Refreshing Lemon Curd Tart and Nama Choc Tart with Sea Salt.

5 Ridgewood Cl, Unit G1 Ridgewood Condominium, Singapore 276696

10. Momolato

Also featured in our story on gelaterias in Singapore, Momolato also serves up keto versions of the cold sweet dessert. Flavours include Yuzu Lemon Cheesecake, Fresh Mint Yogurt Cheesecake, Nama Chocolate, Triple Cheese and Avocado Chocolate.

Momolato also has three keto sorbet flavours inspired by Singapore: Fullerton (black yuzu lemon sorbet), Little India (mango coconut) and Arab Street (avocado).

34 Haji Lane, Singapore 189227

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.