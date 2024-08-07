Kim Lim announces she's pregnant with 2nd child, celebrates with fireworks display and drone show

Cause baby, you're a firework!

On Wednesday (Aug 7), socialite-turned-entrepreneur Kim Lim took to Instagram to reveal the news that she was pregnant with her second child, sharing a clip of her gender reveal party in the post.

Given her status and social standing, it comes as no surprise that the celebrations were both breathtaking and impressive.

With a fireworks display and a drone light show over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, the extravagant party could probably be mistaken for a national day celebration.

The party was also to celebrate her 33rd birthday.

The caption read: "Been waiting for this moment for a very long while and couldn't be happier to have my loved ones by my side for this."

An emotional Kim could be seen in the clip wiping away tears as she enjoyed the spectacular show before her.

The post did not reveal the gender of Kim's second child or the identity of the father.

The socialite was married to Kho Bin Kai for three years before their divorce in 2020. They both share one son, seven-year-old Kyden.

Kim married Leslie Low in February 2022. After two months, the couple separated.

Support for single mothers

The 33-year-old mentioned in her post that she will be giving away "mummy recovery and postpartum vouchers" for fellow pregnant women.

Kim had encouraging words for single mums, saying that she understood that motherhood comes with its challenges, especially when there are fewer resources available as compared to married couples.

With that in mind, Kim offered "extra essentials" to single mothers to help lighten their burden as raise their little ones.

"You’re doing an amazing job, and I hope this support brings a bit of encouragement and joy," she wrote.

Celebrations galore

Kim sure knows how to throw a party.

Her birthday party last July wasn't just about cake cutting and candle blowing.

Held at Capella Bangkok, a five-star hotel, the star-studded guest list included actor Glenn Yong, influencer Xiaxue and radio DJ Jean Danker.

And, of course, upon sunset, guests were treated to an elaborate fireworks display.

ALSO READ: Kim Lim throws Roblox-themed party for son's 7th birthday, complete with star-studded guest list

amierul@asiaone.com