Kim Lim on nose threads, Kylie Jenner and daily masking

Society darling and entrepreneur Kim Lim is a true beauty girl. The 30-year-old has spent the last decade studying and testing out various facial and body procedures in Singapore and overseas.

So it makes sense that the beauty enthusiast founded her own scalp-care centre Papilla Haircare at Ngee Ann City in 2019 and opened her aesthetic clinic Illumia Therapeutics in Wheelock Place at the beginning of 2020.

Here, the daughter of billionaire investor Peter Lim opens up about her ventures, beauty tips, favourite facial feature and more.

What have you been up to?

“As of now, I’ve been occupied with running our new outlets at NEX, Serangoon.”

You've built quite the beauty empire for yourself with the establishment of Papilla Hair and Illumia Therapeutics -- what sparked your interest/affinity in and with beauty?

“I’ve always been interested in beauty, especially as a woman. I’ve explored many treatments and products since I was younger, so I find that I can relate to many women with other skin, body, or hair concerns.

I want to resolve all their concerns if I could. To do that, we started out by choosing only medically-backed hair loss and slimming treatments and putting together the best combinations that will work for our clients.

''This is our Hybrid2 Protocol (proprietary procedural technique in both Illumia and Papilla).”

Do you personally test out all of the treatments offered? Any favourites?

“Yes, I do! I make sure that I’m convinced of a product or machine’s efficacy. My favourites are wide-ranging; I love everything!

But off the top of my head, they’ll have to be Papilla Haircare’s S.E.P. Activator for Hair Loss and DNA Activator for Hair Growth, as well as Illumia Therapeutics’href="https://www.illumiatherapeutics.com/triple-gold-ultrasound-lifting" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Triple Gold Ultrasound Lifting® Facial for skin tightening, and Cooltech 360 IceSculpt Fat Freezing to remove fat permanently!

Our latest body sculpting treatment now offered at the NEX outlet is the Prime Sculpt PRO, and it’s the first-ever to be introduced in Singapore. We’re excited for it, the results are amazing.”

Cherie told Icon previously that she volunteered to be your first customer even though she's afraid of pain. Were you touched by that gesture?

“It was touching and very flattering; it’s nice to be supported by your loved ones. I feel nothing but love and affection for her support.”

Did you learn any beauty tips from living with Cherie?

“I think we both espouse the same life motto about beauty and wellness: minimalism is key. The truth is, we just keep our routines as simple and effort-free as possible.”

Did you also pick up beauty tips from working with beauty professionals?

“Many. I’ve learnt a lot about taking better care of my skin, body and scalp – it’s more than simply reading up on Google. You have to know your body inside and out.”

Have you always had flawless skin?

“It takes trial and error to get good skin, even more so to maintain it. I’ve tested and sampled tons of products just to look for the ingredients and formulations that suit my skin type.”

What is your best feature?

“I would say it’s my nose. My best and most important feature!”

When I think of Kim Lim, I just think of the cool girl attitude and confidence you exude. Was there a moment in time when you didn't feel so good about yourself? What did you learn from that experience?

“I’m thankful for that. I experienced low morale a few years back, but I’ve been better since then. It’s about doing things that make me look good and feel good. Keeps my spirits up.”

What is your beauty mantra?

“Serum, sunscreen, face mist – my essentials!”

ALSO READ: Singapore heiress Kim Lim says yes to mysterious man after 'one big round'

Any beauty shortcuts?

“Daily masking. The perfect fix.”

What is the last beauty product you've finished?

“IllumiaSKIN’s All 1n One Masks, I use it daily.”

Current beauty obsession?

“Nose threads, Thermage and Prime Sculpt PRO, skin boosters and body moisturisers.”

The most-used item in your makeup pouch? Any tips on application?

“My face mist. I absolutely love the soothing hydration that it provides, almost like a ‘glow on the go’. The trick is to move your hand from side to side as you spray the mist to get an even coverage across your face!”

Have you had any beauty faux pas? What did you learn from the experience?

“I remember having used skincare products that contributed to skin allergies. It was bad, and on top of that, I’ve had a bad face thread experience once before too. That was years ago, but once was enough.

This is why I always recommend seeing only qualified and reputable doctors. Have a look at their track record and past clients as well.”

ALSO READ: The bags Kim Lim is obsessed with right now

What is one beauty trend you've been meaning to try? What about a beauty trend that you will never try?

“There is this famous balm in Korea that eliminates wrinkles instantly, and it can be used on the face and lips as well. I’m working closely with them at the moment, we’ll see what we can come up with.

I’ve always been curious about nose lifts, but I’ve just been scared to actually do anything about it. I don’t think I will resort to invasive face treatments; as of now I’ve only ever done threads because it is effective AND reversible!”

Who do you look up to for beauty inspiration?

“Would it be OK if I said Kylie Jenner? Ha ha!”

ALSO READ: Singapore heiress Kim Lim opens up about her new penthouse and shows off her fabulous wardrobe

What is your biggest beauty extravagance? Any regrets?

“I used to spend on a lot of Korean brands! It could be anything – skincare or cosmeceuticals – and I would probably have 10 different kinds of the same brand.

But they end up gathering dust in my drawers – they’d hit their expiry dates before I get the chance to use them, since I don’t wear makeup often.”

How do you juggle your career and caring for adorable Kyden?

“It takes a lot of time management. I have to plan my time accordingly to be able to spend quality time with my family and of course, have my me time.”

A few months back, you made the decision to cut your hair short. How do you maintain your mane and keep it healthy and shiny?

“I love it too! I make it a point to visit my salon on a daily basis to keep my ‘do looking good. Not to mention, Papilla Haircare’s Hair Age Rewind treatment helps to make my hair super soft to the touch. It’s so much healthier now.”

This article was first published in Her World Online.