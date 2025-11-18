Kylie Cosmetics opens first physical store in Singapore

Beauty junkies, here's a new spot to check out on your next shopping trip.

Kylie Cosmetics, founded by Hollywood socialite and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, has set up shop at Bugis Junction, the mall announced on Tuesday (Nov 17).

This is the make-up brand's first physical store in Singapore.

The limited edition King Kylie collection, inspired by the celebrity's aesthetics in the mid-2010s, will also be available there.

Last July, Kylie Cosmetics held a pop-up at Ion Orchard with Sephora Singapore — where customers were able to purchase the brand's most popular products such as the Kylie Lip Kit here.

The pop-up also marked the launch of Kylie Cosmetics at the beauty retailer chain.

This is the second popular US brand to set up shop at Bugis recently, after fast food chain Chick-fil-A announced their upcoming opening at Bugis+.

Address: 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

carol.ong@asiaone.com