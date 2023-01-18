A la mode: Chinese New Year fashion looks to rock this reunion season

Whether you're into skilfully designed pieces or giving new life to pre-loved clothing, Chinese New Year calls for new outfits. Ready for gorgeous shades of yellow and red that'll get everyone talking at reunion dinners?

Here's where to shop for family fits, cheongsams and more this CNY.

OlikeAnkara

With only a week away, Chinese New Year is coming up way too fast this year. If you don't have time to get a custom-made Cheongsam, OlikeAnkara is the way to go.

With unique prints, versatility and even alteration service, you just know that you'll making a fashion statement. Amongst our favourite this season is Cindy Ankara Cheongsam Jumpsuit ($320) with a chick backless moment, as well as the demure Dumi Ankara Cheongsam Dress ($305) and bright-coloured Tigist Ankara Cheongsam Dress ($360).

Uniqlo Singapore

A raving favourite of Singaporeans, Uniqlo Singapore keeps the festivities joyous with timeless and comfortable clothing.

With a new collection catered to diverse styles and sizes, celebrate the year of the rabbit with returning favourites, new matching outfits for families, and spruces of auspicious colours.

Get your hands on the beloved Round Mini Shoulder Bag ($19.90), now made water-repellent and roomy Women's Wide Pleated Pants ($49.90), back in new colourways. Don't forget to check out the all-new his and hers polo tops in bright and fun colours.

The Reloved Collective

For our budget-conscious and sustainable readers, The Reloved Collective has just what they've been on the hunt for.

Tucked within Chinatown, the store is promoting responsible consumerism this year with sustainable pre-loved items, and a premium-quality shopping experience.

From dresses, button-downs to shirts and even branded items, you will surely find what you're looking for here. We already have our eyes on this pretty pink Cheongsam. Get yours before its gone!

The Reloved Collective is located at 333 Kreta Ayer Road, #02-27, Singapore 080333. Open Thurs-Sat 11am-6pm.

Levi's

Ushering the year of the rabbit with hues of red and yellow, Levis is keeping things youthful this Luna New Year. Elevate your look this year with timeless Levi's icons, and collegiate throwback fits to get you into the festive mood.

Must haves include Levi's Men's Stay Loose Rugby Shirt ($79.90) and Levi's Women's Graphic WFH Sweatshirt ($89.90). Complete the look with a range of accessories including reversible totes, camera bags and bucket hats.

Can't forget the charming bunny details and embroidery, because details matter.

Love, Bonito

Lock in the prosperity and luck with stunning new pieces from Love, Bonito's 2023 Chinese New Year Collection. Refresh your closet with items that you'll not only impress with over the festive period, but also be able to use throughout the year.

The new collection features feminine styles and mummy-child twinning sets. Our pick of the season is the casual Brynn Fit & Flare Linen Dress ($65) with a flattering fit, sweetheart neckline and ruched detail.

Alternatively, the Clover Lace Column Dress ($69) is a modest piece with embroidered guipure lace for family visits. Also remember to take a peek at their highly anticipated Limited Edition Mahjong Set ($338).

