Labubu pop-ups at VivoCity from Sept 24 to Oct 19, featuring exclusive merch and life-sized installations

Labubu fans, you're in for another treat as Pop Mart will be collaborating with VivoCity from Sept 24 until Oct 19 to launch two pop-ups at the mall.

Inspired by the devilish character's The Monsters Wacky Mart series, the two pop-ups — the Labubu Mini Market and a retail booth — will be located at the Sky Park on level three and East Court on level one respectively, announced VivoCity and Pop Mart in a joint press release on Tuesday (Sept 23).

For those who aren't familiar, The Monsters Wacky Mart series is a convenience store food-inspired collection launched by Pop Mart back in June.

Visitors to the Labubu Mini Market can expect life-sized installations inspired by the series, as well as four photo zones.

Some highlights include Basket of Mischief — a 3.6m-wide shopping basket; Quick Bites, a retro-styled food truck model and a convenience store filled with grocery-themed props.

Over at the pop-up retail booth, shoppers can look forward to a variety of exclusive merchandise including: Store Bag Blind Boxes, Hanging Tissue Holders, Seafood Balls Plush Pendants, Sandwich Mini Bags and more.

Entry to the pop-up retail space is by registration only and walk-ins are not accepted. The registration link and more information can be found on Pop Mart Singapore's social media platforms.

This news comes after Pop Mart's launch of new mini Labubu plush pendants in late August and a T-shirt collection in collaboration with Uniqlo Singapore earlier this month.

[[nid:718977]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com