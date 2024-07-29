Landmark-spotting in the rain: Team Singapore athletes at Paris Olympic opening ceremony

Last Friday (July 26), the Paris 2024 Olympic Games had over 10,000 athletes sailing down River Seine as part of the opening ceremony.

Spectators and viewers worldwide watched in awe as an 85-boat parade headed down a 6km stretch of water.

Team Singapore's contingent of 29 athletes and officials was part of said parade and national swimmer Quah Jing Wen documented her experience.

On July 28, she shared the clip on her socials to have non-Olympians live vicariously through them.

Jing Wen described the lead-up to the glitzy opening ceremony as a "six-hour ordeal", and included timestamps to have her viewers understand the event wasn't all plain sailing.

Regardless, the 23-year-old was excited. This was going to be her first Olympic opening ceremony.

In a separate video, she shared what the Team Singapore uniform was going to look like.

She was tight-lipped about her views on the uniform, only mentioning that it was "classy".

However, she did say the khaki pants weren't her vibe and would've preferred to have a skirt instead.

As for footwear, Jing Wen had to choose between a pair of heels and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She opted for the latter.

On the day of the ceremony, the team seemed all ready to head for River Seine at 5pm.

The weather then took a turn for the worst. But being drenched in the rain did little to dampen their spirits.

Jing Wen even mentioned that the bad weather "added to the romance" of it all.

Their sail down the river had the Team Singapore athletes spotting landmarks and waving at spectators looking on.

By the time they disembarked their boat, it was well past 9pm.

But at least they managed to catch a glimpse of a sparkling Eiffel Tower, which Jing Wen called a “surreal” moment.

Room tour

Earlier last week, Jing Wen provided her followers with a sneak peek of the accommodation during their stay in Paris.

It seems like she'll share the apartment — with two bedrooms, a living room and a bathroom — with three other Singapore swimmers: Letitia Sim, Levenia Sim and Gan Ching Hwee.

Walking through their bedrooms, cosy living room and spacious bathroom, Jing Wen looked pleased at their home away from home.

