Late night supper places in Singapore: Where to satisfy your munchies after 11pm

Singapore is a city that never sleeps, and despite Covid-19 putting a dampener on the nightlife scene, you can bet you’ll find something to cure your hunger pangs well into the wee hours.

Prowling the streets for supper grub after the bars are closed? Here’s your guide to late-night supper places in Singapore that stay open till 11pm and later.

Cafe Gavroche

Go on a Parisian holiday at Cafe Gavroche, with charcuterie and cheese boards, hearty cocottes, and salads, as well as a large selection of affordable wines sourced from France. Order the Oeufs Cocotte Aux Champignons Et Lardons ($17), an oven-baked creamy egg casserole, the Pain Au Chocolat ($3.50), a chocolate croissant, and a Latte ($7) for the perfect breakfast.

Cafe Gavroche is located at 66 Tras St, Singapore 079005, +65 6225 4869. Open Monday to Tuesday, 11.30am to 9.30pm and Wednesday to Saturday 11.30am to 12am.

Chong Pang Nasi Lemak

Chong Pang Nasi Lemak began as a humble stall in the former Chong Pang Village Hawker Centre in 1973, and is now a favourite among night owls across Singapore. The titular Nasi Lemak ($5.90) consists of a hefty serving of aromatic coconut rice and three sides. Choose from a plethora of options available such as crunchy chicken drumsticks, vegetable fritters, sweet and sour fish, and more.

Chong Pang Nasi Lemak is located at 447 Sembawang Rd, Singapore 758404, +65 9655 1868. Open daily, 5pm to 6.30am.

Chomp Chomp Food Centre

Chomp Chomp Food Centre is one of Singapore’s most beloved hawker centres, and there’s no wondering why. While smaller than most food centres, it’s a foodie hot spot with stalls listed in the Singapore Michelin Guide such as Ah Hock Fried Hokkien Mee ($3++) and Chomp Chomp Satay ($0.70).

Chomp Chomp Food Centre is located at 20 Kensington Park Rd, Singapore 557269. Open daily, 4pm to 12.30am.

DLLM LOKLOK

Missing weekend visits to Malaysia? Chill out in the cool atmosphere of the night at DLLM LOKLOK with beer, noodle bowls and skewers. Aside from the classic seaweed chicken, their $1 skewers consist of prawn, squid, fried mantou and more, with homemade dips such as salted egg yolk, Thai nam jin and chinchalok to sweeten the deal.

DLLM LOKLOK is located at 171 MacPherson Rd, Singapore 348536, +65 8881 7168. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 6pm to 4am.

Shiok Shiok Night Market

Shiok Shiok Night Market feels like teleporting to Bangkok from Orchard Road. There are five stores open to complete the fantasy of traveling such as the Shiok Shiok Grill, Mookata King, Seoul Hungry, Star Seafood and Drinks Store. Make sure to wash down a night filled with grilled meats and seafood with soju, beer or sake.

Shiok Shiok Night Market is located at 100 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238840. Open daily, 12pm to 12am.

Burgerprek

Muslim-owned stall Burgerprek serves up Western cuisine with an Indonesian twist till the wee hours of the morning. The twist? Geprek, meaning “crushed” or “smashed” in Javanese, and refers to crushed fried chicken. Order the Burger Geprek ($6) and Indomie Geprek ($6.50) for their signature flavours.

Burgerprek is located at 883 Woodlands Street 82, Singapore 730883, +65 8874 6631. Open Monday to Saturday, 11am to 3.30am.

Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice

For simple, traditional Singaporean dining, visit Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice. Situated on the ground floor of two shophouses, its rustic interior holds the heart of Singaporean comfort food with its Curry Rice ($3.40).

You can choose dishes from chicken chop and pork belly to mussels and cabbage, all doused in a generous helping of gravy — a blend of chilli sauce, chilli oil, braised gravy, and curry.

Beach Road Scissor-Cut Curry Rice is located at 229 Jalan Besar, Singapore 208905, +65 9826 1464. Open daily, 11am to 3am.

READ ALSO: A dining guide to One North: The best restaurants, hawker eats, and cafes for a work lunch or weekend brunch

Al Azhar Restaurant

Day or night, the bustle at Al-Azhar Restaurant never stops. Focusing on the quality of their ingredients as well as constantly reinventing class recipes, the food they serve always packs a punch of flavour. To delight your palette with something flavourful yet familiar, order the Fish Dum Biryani ($9.50) or their Chilli Chicken Masala ($8).

Al Azhar Restaurant is located at 11 Cheong Chin Nam Rd, Singapore 599736, +65 6466 5052. Open daily, 8am to 2am.

The Ramen Stall

This halal ramen shop’s got your back if you’re craving a bowl of hearty ramen in the middle of the night. The Ramen Stall’s broth has been lovingly boiled for 30 hours, and makes for an absolute treat together with the stall’s signature springy noodles and chicken char siu. Pick from the Chicken Cha Su Ramen ($11.90), spicy Volcano Ramen ($11.90) and Vegetable Ramen ($11) — we’re sure they’re all a delight deep into the night.

The Ramen Stall is located at 787 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 198755, +65 6655 0800. Open Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 11pm and Friday to Saturday, 11am to 2am.

Kko Kko Na Ra

The only thing better than Korean fried chicken is Korean fried chicken when you’re craving spicy food at an ungodly hour. That’s where Kko Kko Na Ra comes in. This famous Tanjong Pagar stronghold will never disappoint with its selection of chicken wings flavours such as Soy Garlic ($20++), Mala ($32++), and sweet and spicy Yangyum ($23++).

Kko Kko Na Ra is located at 68 Tg Pagar Rd, Singapore 088489, +65 6224 8186. Open daily 11.30am to 3pm and 5pm to 11pm.

Swee Choon Tim Sim Restaurant

There’s always a friend who suggests Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant for supper, and with good reason too. Since 1962, they’ve been making sure that you get to dig into staple Hong Kong and Shanghai goodies like the Shanghai Xiao Long Bao ($12), Siew Mai ($6), and Congee with Mixed Pork and Century Egg ($9 for two bowls), no matter the time.

Swee Choo Tim Sum Restaurant is located at 183-193, Jln Besar, 208882, +65 6225 7788. Open Wednesday to Thursday and Sunday to Monday, 11am to 2.30pm and 6pm to 2am, and Friday to Saturday, 11am to 2.30pm and 6pm to 3am.

Spize

Get your fill of authentic Singaporean, Thai, Indian, Western and Mediterranean food at Spize whenever the craving hits. Whether you’re hankering for comfort foods such as Mix Rojak ($5) or a Turkey Bacon Cheese Burger ($14.50), or something for your sweet tooth like the Chempedak Creme Brulee ($6.50), there’s something on the menu to satisfy your every craving.

Spize is located at 336 Bedok Road, Bedok Shopping Complex, 469512, +65 6337 7493. Open Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 2am and Friday to Saturday, 11am to 3am.

Quench! Bistro and Bar

Chill till the late hours at Quench! Bistro and Bar, which faces both the prawning ponds and the main fishing pond for the best view in ORTO. With a wide selection of beers, ranging from draught beers to international craft beers, don’t forget to accompany them with bar bites like the Luncheon Fries ($7.90) or Toasty Cheddar Cheese Balls ($5.90).

Quench! Bistro and Bar is located at 81 Lor Chencharu, #01-10, ORTO 769198, +65 6257 3657. Open Monday, 4pm to 2am, Tuesday to Thursday, 12pm to 2am, Friday, 12pm to 3am, Saturday, 11am to 3am, Sunday, 11am to 2am.

126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi

126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi has been fulfilling dim sum cravings at all hours since 1985. Serving authentic Hong Kong roadside-style cuisine, you can find classic small bites such as Siew Mai and Hong Kong Style Baby Pork Buns in its extensive menu. Looking for something more filling? Try the Thai-style Fried Crab Tang Hoon.

126 Dim Sum Wen Dao Shi is located at 126 Sims Ave, Singapore 387449, +65 6746 4757. Open daily 24hrs.

READ ALSO: 5 things to eat and drink in Singapore this week including Lyre's newest non-alcoholic drinks

This article was first published in City Nomads.