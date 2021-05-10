Lights out? NOX Dine in the Dark restaurant may be closing soon

Not only is it a unique experience for those who wish to experience what it’s like dining without being able to see, NOX – Dine In The Dark restaurant has also provided the visually impaired with employment opportunities and a place to call home.

But following a lease dispute with its landlord, the restaurant, which has been operating at its Beach Road premise for the past eight years since 2013, is likely to be shuttering its doors and will have to vacate by the end of June 2021.

“It’s extremely disappointing to be faced by this situation as we have battled through a very difficult period of lockdown and social distancing during the past 12 months.

I started NOX – Dine In The Dark with consideration of the amazing skills the blind workforce can bring to such a unique dining experience for customers.

We are currently communicating with our landlord and hopefully, this can be resolved so that we can continue our operations,” says founder and owner Jesper Gustafsson.

In a press release, the company also added, “

In particular, we are extremely grateful that we managed to give the visually impaired a second home by providing them with an opportunity to work.

Should we be unable to renew our lease, all of our staff are at risk of being jobless and this will hit our blind staff the most as they will have a much difficult time finding a new job.”

But it doesn’t mark the end of the restaurant’s presence on our island though, as it is currently in talks with the landlord and possibly looking for a new location.

For those not acquainted with Nox, the restaurant serves up a mystery tasting menu in a pitch-black dining room. Without your sense of sight, it heightens all your other senses of taste, smell, touch, and sound for a unique sensorial dining experience.

Wish to visit Nox before it closes? It will remain open till the end of June this year.

NOX – Dine In The Dark Restaurant is at 269 Beach Road, Singapore 199546. Opening hours are from 6pm till late (Tuesday – Sunday). Closed on Monday. Visit its website for more.

