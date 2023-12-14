'A little on the weak side': US content creator gives candid review of McDonald's Singapore

Content creator Brittiany Lee hails from the land that gave us the iconic Golden Arches.

And when travelling the world, she is always on the lookout for McDonald's and wants a taste of the different menu items available.

Why?

"Because we know all McDonald's were not created equally," Brittiany explained.

So during her recent visit here, she gave McDonald's Singapore a go.

In a TikTok post shared on Nov 21, she gave her followers a full run-down of the hits and misses of every menu item she tried at a local outlet.

At the ordering kiosk in Singapore, she was immediately intrigued by the Ninja Burger and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken burger.

Brittiany noted how these options were not available at McDonald's in Australia, where she currently resides.

As more and more menu items were added to her cart, Brittiany did not forget to include some classics.

"I had to see what the old, faithful Double Cheeseburger was gonna be like," she said.

Also, no trip to McDonald's is complete without an order of their iconic fries.

Unfortunately for Brittiany, the meal was rather hit and miss in general.

The Double Cheeseburger ended up being a major no-go.

Aesthetically, it wasn't the most pleasing to the eye and she noted just how "burnt" and "dry" it was.

If Brittiany thought a gulp of Sprite would help her down the burger, she would soon be disappointed.

She's a big fan of the fizzy drink but it seems like this one just did not match the American version, saying how it's "a little on the weak side".

Thankfully for her, the fries and chicken nuggets fared better and put a smile on her face again.

While the fries tasted exactly how it was "supposed" to, she saved the highest praise for the nuggets.

Paired with a tub of barbeque sauce, Brittiany made the bold statement that these were the best McDonald's nuggets she's ever had.

All in all, she rated McDonald's Singapore a 6.5 out of 10. Not bad but certainly not great.

McSpicy overseas

Trying out fast food overseas can be a fun activity, especially when a familiar item pops up on the menu.

In May, a Singaporean in the UK noticed McSpicy on the McDonald's menu and curiosity got the better of him.

After ordering the burger and upon first look, it certainly resembled a Singaporean McSpicy.

And while the first bite gave him a "taste of home", the spice kick commonly associated with the Singapore version was lacking.

Comparing it to the standard mala spiciness levels, he likened the Singapore McSpicy at a "medium spice" while categorising the UK one as "mild spice".

Another aspect missing was the oozing oils one would experience as they chomp into the burger, as a UK McSpicy is made with chicken breast and not chicken thigh.

The old adage 'ain't no place like home' certainly comes to mind here.

