Living the dream: How to work remotely while travelling round the world

Thanks to ever-evolving technology, and perhaps a push from the pandemic, the world is adjusting to a new concept of working and living. A perk that few people enjoyed pre-Covid, remote-working has evolved to become more common among businesses around the world today.

And what’s not to love about the life of a digital nomad? Whether it is from the bustling cafés of Paris, the quiet beaches of Bail or the stunning mountain ranges of Nepal, nothing can beat working on-the-go with new experiences, adventure, creativity and open-mindedness just a trip away.

Looking to work as you travel? Here are some tips to get you started:

Slow travel is key

PHOTO: Unsplash

A hack to save costs while still giving you ample time to explore your destinations, it is important to travel slow. It’s fun to cross off what has been sitting in your bucket list, but by spending at least a month in each destination will let you experience the region through a local’s lens and add stability to your daily routine.

To add a cherry on top, accommodation websites like Hostelworld, Airbnb, TrustedHousesitters , and Booking.com often offer discounts for travellers opting for longer stays.

Look for accommodations that are not in tourist hotspots to secure the best prices.

Internet makes the world go round

PHOTO: Unsplash

No doubt if you’ll be working as you travel, you need internet. While Wi-Fi has become a readily available resource in most countries, availability does not guarantee speed and strength of connection.

Invest in a good portable hotspot, like GlocalMe with its sim-free global connection, as a backup to ensure that your hustle doesn’t stop.

As you’ll be connecting your devices to an array of Wi-Fi connections on your travels, another good investment is the adoption of a personal VPN, which adds a layer of security and privacy.

Have your official documents In check

PHOTO: Unsplash

Needless to say, travel documents such as passports and visas need to be valid – so ensure that your passport valid six months past intended travel and you are familiar with the immigration and tax laws of your destinations.

Another important document in a post-Covid world, keep your vaccination certs and any pre-flight swab tests in handy. Load up on the currency of your destination too, as some places may impose credit card fees.

Don’t skip out on insurance

PHOTO: Unsplash

Travel may be the pillar behind our best experiences, but constantly being on the road can catch up to reality sometimes. You might fall ill, have emergencies and maybe even accidents. For coverage for both short-trips and long hauls, we like Allianz Care and Allianz Travel.

The Allianz’s Travel Plan is the pick for first timers with one destination and up to 90 days of travel. The Travel Insurance with Selected Covid-19 Coverage Plan covers you through medical costs, unpredictable trip cancellation and delays, as well as lost items such as luggage and well as passports.

Get a quote here! For more information, check out the policy wording on their website.

For folks that are off for the long haul – travelling from one country to another – purchasing travel insurance for multiple countries can be time consuming and stressful.

Allianz Care’s International health insurance provides more comprehensive coverage – including in-patient care, out-patient GP visits, emergency treatment and specialist consultations, Covid-19 related medical expenses, as well as maternity and dental care.

You can take the cover with you on your travels and take comfort in the knowledge that you have comprehensive multi-country medical cover.

What’s more, the core plan is flexible in nature and allows you choose your own doctor from a growing network of over 900,000 quality medical providers and treatment facilities, anywhere within your chosen region of cover.

This means you won’t have to navigate through complicated healthcare systems, save some cash, and your travel doesn’t have to stop. Get a quote for International Healthcare here.

Plan ahead

PHOTO: Unsplash

With have the advantage of working while you’re on the road, it is important to plan ahead. This could mean in terms of budget and financial planning as well as understanding time zones and scheduling meetings and you work schedule ahead of time.

This ensures that you are not only giving your attention to all your on-going projects but are also thinking about future projects and income.

Lets get social

PHOTO: Unsplash

Our favourite part of travelling has got to be meeting new people, listening to their life stories and forming life-long friendships. With social networking websites, apps, and social groups meeting like-minded people has never been easier.

So, get out of your shell and join Facebook host groups, attend local events, link up with other digital nomads through co-working spaces and networking websites like Meetup.com and The Nomadic Network.

Remember, there’s no better way to learn more about a culture or a place than from the people actually living there!

Don’t forget to log off

Last but not least, don’t forget to log off. Being miles away from our work stations can often push us to be more productive, responsible and in a constant loop of checking our emails and planning projects.

Though it is good to be principled with organization and discipline, it is also good to set boundaries. This is where planning ahead comes into play, allowing you to work and look up from your screen from time-to-time so you don’t miss out on the pretty views along the way!

ALSO READ: Your sailcation awaits: 5 things you’d never expect to find on a cruise ship

This article was first published in City Nomads.