'Living the life': Influencer Miki Rai enjoys Changi Airport's private terminal experience

Most travellers are aware of popular lounges available at our award-winning airport in Singapore like Sats Premier Lounge or SilverKris First Class Lounge.

But what about JetQuay?

Influencer Miki Rai managed to experience something unique at this elite private terminal located at Changi Airport.

Calling itself Changi's best-kept secret, JetQuay provides travellers with exclusive VIP treatment for a hassle-free airport experience.

On Friday (Oct 27), Miki posted a 52-second long TikTok video of her JetQuay experience, before her flight out of Singapore.

She explained that the private terminal, opened in 2006, was designed to cater to commercially important persons.

Think private jet experiences for the likes of celebrities, dignitaries and business travellers.

Miki learned early on that her JetQuay experience comes with access to a private suite and a personal butler.

To say it's a different world from the manic chaos in an airport terminal is an understatement.

Also, there's almost no chance that Miki will go hungry before boarding her flight.

"I walked in to a massive spread of food and they even told me that I could order more if I wanted," she said.

On top of the assortment of fruits and pastries, the Singapore-centric snacks, such as White Rabbit Creamy Candy and Mala prawn crackers, was a nice touch.

There were also plenty of complementary Muji travel amenities to bring on the plane. This was something of a lifesaver as Miki had recently lost her travel pillow.

Having the experience of a personal butler must've been a unique one, especially one who's just as professional as he is friendly.

"I call him the triple B, a butler, a bodyguard and a bestie," Miki said enthusiastically of her personal butler, Thiren.

She breezed through private security clearance before finding herself at one of the main terminals.

Miki did not even have to drag her luggage around as Thiren chauffeured her in a buggy, dropping her off at the boarding gate.

In the comments section, one netizen's words captured the gist of Miki's JetQuay experience.

"Living the life," it read.

Felt like Christmas

What could be better than skipping the regular airport terminal experience for JetQuay?

Being a passenger on Singapore Airlines, maybe.

This was Miki's first international business class flight and as they say, you never forget your first time.

"I'm completely dumbfounded by the amount of legroom I have," she quipped.

Not only that, Miki "opened every single compartment" around her seat to see what it had to offer.

She found travel essentials such as slippers, lotion, lip balm and facial mist, and funnily likened the feeling to opening presents on Christmas morning.

ALSO READ: 'Took my very first shot': Influencer Miki Rai pops her clubbing cherry at Marquee with bestie DJ Sonia Chew

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.