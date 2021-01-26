Look cool when you 'pong' this CNY with mahjong-themed clothes and accessories, including a mahjong tile face mask

Apart from reunion dinners, lo hei and the exchanging of red packets, one activity that can't be left out whenever Chinese New Year rolls around is mahjong.

While some might show their love for the game by splurging on luxurious mahjong sets like the one from Tiffany & Co. or the recently launched batik set from Singapore Airlines, you can also wear your heart on your sleeve — literally — with some mahjong-themed clothes and accessories.

1. Face mask

Even during the festive period, it's crucial to keep safe — after all, we are still in the midst of a pandemic.

If you want to jazz up your look with something other than a plain old surgical mask, try this adorable mahjong tile one by local brand Sewhuat ($14). Besides keeping you protected, it can also serve as a lucky charm for your next game.

Order it on Lazada or from their Instagram page.

2. Printed button-down shirt

Spice up your photos for the gram by donning this quirky mahjong button-down shirt ($12.90 to $16.00) which features realistic tile prints.

PHOTO: Ezbuy

Wear the shirt on its own or as outerwear, with a t-shirt underneath.

Order it from Lazada or Ezbuy.

3. Casual graphic tee

PHOTO: Lazada, Qoo10

For something more casual, get these mahjong t-shirts instead ($8.50 to $11.90). Choose from a variety of designs, including amusing quotes and more understated prints.

Order it from Lazada or Qoo10.

4. Crossbody and tote bag

PHOTO: Shopee

Looking for a bag to store your oranges and red packets while you go visiting? You can consider getting this crossbody bag shaped like a mahjong tile ($11.00).

Need more space? Go for this roomy shopper tote ($33.90) by homegrown brand Sidersonline instead. Not only is it covered in a mahjong tile print, it even comes with an adorable tile keychain!

Order the bags from Shopee or Sidersonline.

5. AirPod case

PHOTO: Shopee

If you own a pair of AirPods, you can keep them safe by with this transparent protective AirPod case ($6) that has mahjong tile symbols printed on the front. What's even cuter is the small and realistic tile keychain that comes hooked to the side of the case.

Order it from Shopee.

6. Mahjong-inspired nail polishes and stickers

For a more subtle nod to the game, coat your nails in mahjong-inspired colours, such as these nail polishes ($18) from local brand Nail Deck's Aquajellie line.

PHOTO: Shopee

If plain colours aren't fancy enough for you, these nail stickers will do the trick ($6.80). Just stick them on, file off the excess, add a coat of transparent polish and you're done!

Get the nail polishes on the Aquajellie website. Get the nail stickers from Shopee.

7. Printed socks

PHOTO: Lazada

Get extra festive with a pair of these printed socks. These are available as ankle socks or long socks to suit whichever style you're going for.

Order it from Lazada.

8. Dangly earrings

PHOTO: Shopee

Jazz up your look and complete your outfit with some mahjong-themed earrings.

Prefer a more whimsical look? Try these ones by local brand Sidersonline ($15.90) that have little pictures of mahjong tiles scattered all over a pink background.

If those aren't your style, you might prefer these dangly tile earrings ($5).

Order the pink earrings from Sidersonline. Order the tile earrings from Shopee.

