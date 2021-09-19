Looking for bespoke wedding dresses? Check out these Singapore wedding gown designers

Choosing a wedding gown can be a pretty personal experience. You want something that he will love you in but you also want it to be something that showcases who you are.

Getting a bespoke gown to show off your personality can be a pretty expensive ordeal especially if you're going for a big brand.

But there's really no need to with some of the bridal design talents we have right here in Singapore.

Tailoring has been a Singapore skill since before 1965, and as a result, skilled designers old and new are creating wedding gowns that will make your special day, extra special.

For all the brides-to-be, check out these homegrown designers' proudly made-in-Singapore creations.

Vaughn Tan

Brides who appreciate fashion-forward gowns with a glamorous vibe will want to have Vaughn Tan on their shortlist. With a penchant for architectural silhouettes and details, Vaughn seamlessly weaves with romantic elements. In short: His eye-catching gowns will have heads turning as your glide down the aisle.

Juillet

With a focus on embroidery, floral motifs, hand silk painting and French laces, Juillet officially launched its bridal arm Soiree by Juillet in early 2018, giving romance a modern and sometimes wonderfully whimsical spin.

Silhouette The Atelier

A favourite with brides-to-be who're after contemporary and beautifully tailored wedding day ensembles, Silhouette The Atelier has dazzled with its creations since 1995.

From ultra-sleek confections to ethereal lightweight gowns and grand ballgowns boasting ornate embroidery, you can always count on the label's gowns to be of the moment while remaining timelessly beautiful.

Giorgia Couture

Designer Vienna Mei has a penchant for feminine silhouettes, breathable layers and glamorous details that look equally as stunning for a beach setting as for a ballroom venue. So, if that's the look you're gunning for, Giorgia Couture is where to look.

Time Taken To Make A Dress

With its atelier on Beach Road, Time Taken To Make A Dress offers a bespoke, custom-designed service that blends old-school tailoring techniques with designs for modern women who want something different. Customised gowns aside, the atelier also offers made-to-measure pieces that turn leftover fabrics into spanking new designs.

StitchbyStitch Co Wedding Dress

At Stitch by Stitch Co., you can dream up made-to-measure wedding gowns that will reflect your unique personality.

Whether you're looking for a romantic lace gown with boho flair, or a minimalistic off-the-shoulder design that's tailored for you, the team executes their gowns with careful attention and consistent craftmanship.

Bridal Veil by Michelle Huimin

Michelle Huimin's Bridal Veil is the place to go for unique wedding dresses with a contemporary twist.

Her creations are designed with the modern bride in mind and feature unexpected detailing and edgy silhouettes that still satisfy a bride's taste for feminine and romantic big day looks.

The Wedding Present

Striking patterns, modern tailoring techniques and embellishments are the keys to creating the whimsical, unique and sensual gowns over at The Wedding Present.

Established in 1998, The Wedding Present's alluring and anything but ordinary bridal and evening gowns are fit for the fearless females who dare to stand out from the crowd.

Jessicacindy

Creative director Jessicacindy promises dresses that are designed to be works of art that can last a lifetime.

"A Jessicacindy dress inspires to be one-of-a-kind, ravishing and complex because that is my interpretation of an individual, every single time," she says.

While you're likely to wear your bridal gown once, the craftsmanship and work that go into the design is something you will want to keep forever (and maybe pass it down to your daughter one day!).

Amanda Lee Weddings

If you're looking for something bold and adventurous, homegrown bridal boutique Amanda Lee Weddings is your go-to.

Specialising in extravagant designs, colours and contrasting texture, the unique pieces here are made to suit each bride's individual personality.

Divine Couture Singapore

There's a certain feminine and timelessly sophisticated quality to Divine Couture's bridal and evening gowns that we can't help but fall in love with.

Helmed by head designer and founder Kim Tay who has more than 20 years of experience in design, you can expect intricate lace, beautifully embroidered appliques, and ethereal, fluid silhouettes.

For the guys, men's suits are available here too.

Z Wedding

Whether you're looking for a cocktail dress for your engagement party or a full-on bridal gown for your wedding dinner banquet, you'll be spoilt for choices at Z Wedding.

Helmed by Joey Ling, Z Wedding offers rental designs by its team of in-house designers as well as other familiar names in the bridal scene, such as Jimmy Choo, Marchesa and more.

