Looking for a holiday destination nearby? Scoot flying to Melaka from October, with prices starting at $69

With Scoot's latest announcement, Melaka might soon become an even more popular destination among local travellers.

The low-cost airline announced in a press release on Tuesday (Aug 6) that it will start flying to Melaka from Oct 23, operating five flights a week.

An all-in economy class ticket to the Malaysian state starts at $69, inclusive of taxes.

A flight from Singapore to Melaka will take about 55 minutes.

Flight tickets are available for sale now, but do note the sales period is set to end on Aug 12 at 11.59pm.

The travel period for this year ends on Nov 14 and will begin again come Jan 2 next year.

Another new destination Scoot can soon take you to is Kertajati in Greater Bandung.

Flights to Kertajati will commence on Sept 28, at a twice-weekly frequency and all-in economy class fares begins from $92, inclusive of taxes.

New aircrafts

Scoot also announced that these new flights will be on its new Embraer E190-E2 planes.

It is set to receive its third and fourth Embraer E190-E2 aircraft in Singapore in September and October.

The budget carrier added that the aircraft will also be deployed on existing routes to destinations such as Pekanbaru, Balikpapan and Makassar in Indonesia, as well as Davao City in the Philippines and Vientiane in Laos.

This news comes on the back of Scoot's recent announcement that it will launch daily flights to Subang Airport.

Subang, located just 28km from Kuala Lumpur, gives travellers an alternative route to Malaysia's capital.

Along with destinations served by its existing fleet, Scoot will operate 78 weekly flights to Indonesia and 115 weekly flights to Malaysia by October.

