Looking for love? Takagi Ramen providing matchmaking service for customers

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, some singles may be feeling a little lonely.

If you're looking for love, one unexpected place that is providing matchmaking services is Takagi Ramen.

The Japanese food chain shared in an Instagram post on Sunday (Feb 9) that they will help set up dates for their customers till Feb 14.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF1hQ9LPSsV/[/embed]

Speaking to AsiaOne, a spokesperson from Takagi Ramen said that they came up with the campaign after realising their restaurants had many solo diners.

"We wanted to create a fun and engaging way to foster connections this Valentine's Day. Our goal is to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere where everyone feels included, whether they're looking for romance or friendship," said the spokesperson.

To apply, keen participants need to drop Takagi Ramen a message with their photo, name, age, height and weight.

Takagi Ramen shared with us that with these details, the ramen chain will help to "facilitate connections between interested individuals".

"We're keeping the process lighthearted and respectful, emphasising the importance of genuine connections and shared interests," said the spokesperson.

Successful matches will get to enjoy a candlelight dinner date for free at any one of the restaurant's 13 outlets.

This isn't the first time Takagi Ramen has had such eye-catching marketing or social media posts.

Back in January last year, after then-transport minister S. Iswaran made headlines with multiple charges being handed to him in court, the restaurant chain cheekily offered him a voucher for free unlimited ramen for six months.

This was redeemable once per day at their outlet located at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, which they also said was near the Singapore courts.

The post drew mixed reactions online.

In 2023, Takagi Ramen also had a campaign where they rewarded customers who ran 2.4km under seven minutes with a year's supply of unlimited ramen.

A runner who participated during the Pocari Sweat 2.4km National Championships actually made the cut and got to enjoy free-flow noodles.

[[nid:683515]]

melissateo@asiaone.com