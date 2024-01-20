'Sorry we don't have any private jet': Takagi Ramen's cheeky free ramen offer to Iswaran leaves netizens divided

Free food? A dream come true honestly.

One restaurant here is offering former transport minister S. Iswaran, who recently made headlines with 27 charges being handed to him in court, free unlimited ramen for six months.

Just hours after Iswaran was charged on Thursday (Jan 18), local ramen chain Takagi Ramen uploaded a post onto Facebook expressing their sadness and disappointment about the charges levelled against him.

Referencing some of the items Iswaran allegedly obtained, Takagi Ramen wrote: "Sorry we don't have any private jet or expensive racing VIP tickets to offer you but here is six months of unlimited ramen voucher for you on us!"

The voucher, however, is only redeemable once per day at their newest outlet located at Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

The restaurant posted that this outlet was nearer to the Singapore courts.

"Do drop by when you catch a train nearby there okay?" The ramen chain wrote.

The restaurant chain also paid tribute to Iswaran and his contributions to West Coast GRC at the end of their post.

They said: "Thank you for serving West Coast Residents dedicatedly over the last 2 decades. You will be missed by many Singaporeans."

Some netizens thought the post was done in bad taste.

Others, however, found the situation amusing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Takagi Ramen for a statement.

Last year, the ramen chain, on Instagram, offered free bowls of ramen to former PAP member Tan Chuan-Jin and former Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui to meet and "end things once and for all".

The e-voucher was captioned: "We understand that your boss @leehsienloong already advised you guys twice to break up but you guys didn't.

"Let us help you. Here is an e-voucher to the both of you to enjoy a bowl of hearty ramen and talk things out.

"We hope Takagi Ramen can be the place where the two of you meet to end things once and for all and start spending time with your loved ones who felt hurt by this."

The restaurant posted the offer a few days after the pair's extramarital affair came to light and it drew both flak and praise from netizens.

ALSO READ: 'I'll now focus on clearing my name': Iswaran maintains innocence, says it's 'right thing to do' to resign as minister

