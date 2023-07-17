PM Lee reveals Tan Chuan-Jin and Cheng Li Hui were in a relationship

Following the resignations of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong revealed more details in a press conference on Monday (July 17) afternoon.

Besides the hot mic incident where Tan whispered "f***ing populist" during a Parliament sitting in April, there was also an inappropriate relationship between Tan and his fellow MP Cheng, PM Lee said.

"This, in comparison, is the more serious matter because he is a speaker and she is an MP and there should not have been a relationship."

PM Lee revealed that he spoke with Tan and Cheng about the relationship most recently in February. Tan, who is married with two children, had admitted what he did was wrong and offered his resignation.

While the Prime Minister accepted the resignation at the time, he told Tan that he needed to make sure that residents of his Kembangan-Chai Chee ward and Marine Parade GRC continued to be taken care of.

"Meanwhile, his relationship with Ms Cheng had to stop. But very recently, I came across information that strongly suggested that the relationship had continued, and I decided then that Mr Tan had to go forthwith, whether or not the arrangements were ready. It couldn't wait any longer."

[[nid:639191]]

"It saddens me to discover that these two PAP MPs have fallen short of the high standards of propriety and personal conduct that we expect of all PAP MPs," he said.

As Secretary-General of the party, it is his duty to deal with such situations and put things right, PM Lee said. And that means to "counsel, to correct, to admonish and ultimately, if necessary, to remove the MP from the party and Parliament."

"It is painful to do this to our friends and comrades-in-arms, and it can also be politically embarrassing and costly. But the PAP has to maintain party discipline and standard of conduct. Our duty is to parliament and the people of Singapore, and that is paramount."

PM Lee also called for Singaporeans to give Tan and his family, as well as Cheng and her family, space and time to heal from this episode.

Tan, 54, had been Speaker of Parliament since 2017, and MP for Marine Parade GRC from 2011.

Meanwhile, 47-year-old Cheng, who is not married, had been serving as Tampines GRC MP after the 2015 General Election.

lamminlee@asiaone.com