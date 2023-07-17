Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, MP Cheng Li Hui resign over 'propriety and personal conduct' matters

Speaker of Parliament and Marine Parade GRC MP Tan Chuan-Jin has resigned from his posts on Monday (July 17) due to his use of "unparliamentary language" during a parliament sitting in April and "falling short" in his "personal conduct", which he did not elaborate.

While he apologised to the Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim for his "f***ing populist" comment, Tan said that as Speaker of Parliament, he "should have known better and held himself to higher standards."

The issue at hand is not just about the mistake itself, Tan wrote in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"My mistake raised broader questions over my neutrality and impartiality as Speaker. The credibility of Parliament and the Chair is critical and cannot be compromised," he added.

Tan had been Speaker of Parliament since 2017, and MP for Marine Parade GRC from 2011.

The hot mic episode "has added to the hurt he has caused his family", he wrote.

"We have spoken about my personal conduct before. There are areas where I have fallen short. I need to take responsibility for them, and help heal my family."

After discussing the matter with his wife, Tan said they agreed that he must "step away from politics and devote himself to his family".

He also apologised to Singaporeans, Marine Parade residents, volunteers, colleagues and friends for letting them down.

On the same day, MP Cheng Li Hui also informed PM Lee of her resignation "with immediate effect".

PM Lee revealed in a press conference later that the two People's Action Party (PAP) members were in an inappropriate relationship.

Cheng had been serving as Tampines GRC MP after the 2015 General Election.

"I regret the circumstances in which you are resigning from your positions," the Prime Minister said in his reply to the 47-year-old.

Both MPs' resignations are necessary to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which PAP has upheld all these years, PM Lee said.

Tampines GRC's anchor minister Masagos Zulkifli will take care of Cheng's residents in Tampines East, while Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong will do so for Tan's Kembangan-Chai Chee.

chingshijie@asiaone.com