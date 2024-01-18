'I'll now focus on clearing my name': Iswaran maintains innocence, says it's 'right thing to do' to resign as minister

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran has said on Thursday (Jan 18) that he will now focus on clearing his name, amid a string of alleged offences including corruption and obtaining valuables as a public servant.

The 61-year-old pleaded not guilty to 27 charges in court today, including two of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, one of obstructing justice and 24 of receiving gratification as a public servant under the Penal Code.

"I reject the charges and allegations against me," Iswaran said in a statement shared on his Facebook page. "I am innocent and will now focus on clearing my name."

"I resigned as Cabinet minister, Member of Parliament and as a member of the People's Action Party because I believe it's the right thing to do," he added.

He had told the court he intends to claim trial.

The ex-minister said that he submitted a letter of resignation to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Jan 16) "even without being asked to do so".

"Further, I informed the Prime Minister on (Wednesday) that, even though I am innocent, I will be returning all monies that I received by way of salary as Minister and allowances as Member of Parliament from the commencement of CPIB's investigations in July 2023," he added.

In the letter to PM Lee, Iswaran wrote that he and his family decided to return the monies because they believed it was the right thing to do.

He had been drawing a reduced monthly salary of $8,500 and a full MP annual allowance of $192,500.

"We cannot in all good conscience keep the monies when I was unable, on account of the investigations, to discharge my duties as a minister and Member of Parliament in that period," he said.

In a career in politics spanning over 30 years, Iswaran was also the Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations and Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC.

He said that he is "deeply saddened" that he would no longer be serving the residents of West Coast.

"These past months have been most difficult for my family and me. I am particularly grateful to my family for their enduring love and their unwavering support," he added.

"My family and I are deeply touched by the continued support, kindness and encouragement of our friends and well-wishers."

Nothing to suggest F1 contracts disadvantaged govt: MTI

Iswaran is accused of 24 counts of obtaining, as a minister, items with a total value of more than $200,000 from property tycoon Ong Beng Seng - the man who brought Formula One to Singapore.

These items include tickets to the Singapore Grand Prix, football matches in the UK and musicals.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said that there is nothing to suggest "as of now" that either the F1 contracts or other contracts were structured to the disadvantage of the government.

The ministry added that since its debut in 2008, the F1 Singapore Grand Prix has brought "substantial benefits" to Singapore.

These include the tourism sector, and to many Singapore companies that are involved in different aspects of the race.

"All preparations for the F1 Singapore Grand prix in 2024, which is scheduled for Sept 20 to 22, are on track," MTI said.

