Louisa Coffee, one of the biggest coffee chains in Taiwan, opens first outlet in Singapore

As of late, a number of overseas coffee brands like Compose Coffee, Tim Hortons and Fore Coffee have set up shop in Singapore.

Joining them is Louisa Coffee, one of Taiwan's biggest coffee chains.

Singapore is their second international outpost, with the first being Thailand.

They officially opened last Thursday (Dec 7) at Guoco Midtown, which is just a few minutes away from Bugis MRT station.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0icosRreIA/?hl=en[/embed]

All their pastries and brews are made in-house and roasted on-site.

According to an Instagram post by food blogger Stormscape, some drinks you can enjoy include Estate Coffee ($4 to $6.60), Taiwanese Tea ($3.60 to $4.60) and Iceccino ($6.90).

Apart from that, there are also light bites such as sandwiches ($5.40 to $6.50) and tarts ($4 to $4.50).

One must-try item is the Boston Cream Pie, which comes in either taro or matcha flavour.

From now till Dec 13, you can also enjoy 20 per cent off food and drinks when you sign up as a member.

Hundreds of outlets in Taiwan in 7 years

Named after the Italian goddess Louisa, Louisa Coffee was first established in March 2006 by founder Chris Huang.

He was inspired to make delicious coffee after having his first taste of espresso many years ago.

In January 2012, the brand began franchising operations and opened 20 stores across Taiwan.

And by March 2016, they had opened 200 stores and celebrated a milestone of 100 new stores in 10 months.

With business doing so well, they eventually opened their first international store in Thailand in 2019.

And now, they're finally in Singapore.

Address: Guoco Midtown, #01-13 & 14, 130 Beach Road, Singapore 189774

Opening hours: Daily, 7.30am to 5.30pm

ALSO READ: Albanian hawker reluctantly shutters Bukit Timah stall to upgrade to restaurant

melissateo@asiaone.com