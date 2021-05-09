Low maintenance wrinkle-free clothes you need for work

Feeling jaded ironing your workwear after the first couple weeks going back to the workplace?

Here's your solution: Wrinkle-free clothes!

It doesn't mean you need to sacrifice on fashion though, as these picks are stylish and office-appropriate, and exude a sense of elegance.

During our WFH days, we could easily layer a blazer over a dress or plain tee to complete our waist-up ensembles for Zoom meetings.

But as Singapore eases its back-to-office rules, more of us will be heading back to the office, and saying bye to the comfy loungewear we've been sleeping and working in.

Here comes the other bad news: We'll need to start ironing our 9-to-5 pieces every week (urgh!).

Anybody who's done that will know how exhausting it can be. Thankfully, there are wrinkle-free designs and wrinkle-resistant fabrics out there to make our lives a little easier.

When it comes to crease-free clothing, look out for fabrics such as Tencel, polyester, cashmere and wool. Tencel, for example, is a brand of lyocell textile used in clothing.

It is environmentally-friendly, and can be blended with polyester to enhance the material's resistance to wrinkles.

Speaking of tencel, homegrown fashion label Esse is one of the local brands that uses the sustainable material.

The conscious fashion brand has even created a tencel dedicated collection, featuring easy-to-match maxi dresses, tank tops and more.

Internationally, Uniqlo stocks wrinkle-free pieces using rayon material in its easy-to-care blouses.

To save yourself from the burden of ironing, check out these stylish, work-friendly designs that are made from wrinkle-free fabrics.

1. Sleeveless asymmetric polyester top in mustard, $34.95 (UP $69.90), Societe at BHG Singapore

PHOTO: Societe at BHG Singapore

Buy it here.

2. Wide polyester trousers, $44.95 (UP $59.95), H&M

PHOTO: H&M

Buy it here.

3. Layered midi pleated skirt in black, $109, Klarra

PHOTO: Klarra

Buy it here.

4. Textured polyester-blend check blazer, $119, Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Buy it here.

5. Funnel neck polyester top, US$89 (S$120), COS

PHOTO: COS

Buy it here.

6. Tencel dress with neck sash, $159, Esse

PHOTO: Esse

Buy it here.

7. Rayon Long Sleeve Blouse, $29.90, Uniqlo

PHOTO: Uniqlo

Buy it here.

8. Issa gathered metallic wool-blend turtleneck sweater, US$387.26 (S$520), Alice + Olivia at Net-a-porter.com

PHOTO: Alice + Olivia at Net-a-porter.com

Buy it here.

9. Monogram wool cashmere blend oversized cardigan, $1,490, Burberry

PHOTO: Burberry

Buy it here.

10. Cashmere-blend flannel tailored jumpsuit, $7,550, Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Louis Vuitton

Buy it here.

This article was first published in Her World Online.