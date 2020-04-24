Make your own LiHo at home & other unexpected circuit breaker BBT and dessert collabs

Due to the announcement of tighter circuit breaker measures, a list of shops had to shutter, namely bubble tea shops, cakes and confectioneries, among other standalone F&B outlets.

ALSO READ: List of F&B outlets that are still open during this extended CB period - cake shops included

As Singaporeans were queuing up for one last BBT, brands were working hard at fostering partnerships with other F&B outlets that are exempted from the suspension, so that desserts and BBT fanatics are still able to sate their cravings.

LiHo x GrabFood

You can now purchase LiHO TEA drinks when you purchase from any one of the following brands from us! ONLY AVAILABLE FOR... Posted by LiHO Singapore on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Rejoice! LiHo has recently announced on their Facebook page that customers will be able to purchase its drinks via GrabFood, when you can order through one of the featured F&B brands.

These include, Woo Ricebox, Paik's Bibim, Tino's Pizza and Gong Yuan Ma La Tang.

However, only nine drinks from LiHo's menu will be available, and they will be in its medium cup size. They are:

Classic Milk Tea

Salted Caramel Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

Earl Grey Milk Tea

Honey Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

Milk Tea + Golden Pearl

Da Hong Pau Milk Tea + Golden Pearl

You'll be happy to know that the drinks are still customisable to your preferred level of sweetness and ice, with additional toppings of white or golden pearl.

Do note that it's only available for delivery and not for self-pickup.

How to order: GrabFood

For those who are not living near to the delivery locations and are desperate for a cup, LiHo is launching their very own BBT kit, but it comes with a hefty price tag of between $45 and $85.

It'll come with tea leaves, creamer or milk, ready-made pearls, raw sugar and LiHo's cup and straws.

[LAUNCHING!] The cat is out of the bag! We are launching our very own DIY Bubble Tea Kit for our fans during this stay... Posted by LiHO Singapore on Thursday, April 23, 2020

The BBT kits are available exclusively on the Shopee app every day at 12pm, with limited quantities available.

GongCha x Professor Brawn Bistro

⚡️UPDATE FRI 24 Apr 2020⚡️ Our little social enterprise at Redhill Enabling Village will be busy fulfilling food and... Posted by Professor Brawn Cafe on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Professor Brawn Bistro is a social enterprise selling Western dishes and BBT from Gong Cha as part of an ongoing community project at the Enabling Village.

Do note that Gong Cha is only available for delivery at the Enabling Village's Redhill outlet.

How to order: Call, SMS or Whatsapp +65 8321 2204 for takeaway or delivery. Islandwide delivery available, with a minimum order of $30, with charges varying based on location.

FrothTea x Takagi Ramen

Takagi Ramen has partnered FrothTea, a local BBT catering start-up by students from Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

From April 25, you can order a cup of BBT to pair with a bowl of scrumptious ramen to complete your meal.

How to order: Delivery is only available on Takagi Ramen islandwide delivery platform.

Yole x Tapas Club

Heads up! Good news for our Yolé lovers residing around central area! We have partnered up with @tapasclubsg to continue... Posted by Yolé Singapore on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Its physical store may be closed, but Yole has partnered with Tapas Club so that you'll still be able to enjoy its refreshing froyo.

It's available for takeaway at Tapas Club Orchard Central and Vivocity outlets, as well as delivery on GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

How to order: GrabFood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda

ALSO READ: Here's where you can still get Gong Cha and other BBTs during the circuit breaker extension

Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

melissagoh@asiaone.com