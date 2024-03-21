Malaysia's Ipoh white coffee ranks among top 10 coffees in the world, Singapore not on list

After several rounds of disappointments, Malaysians may finally be happy with a TasteAtlas ranking.

Previously, their nasi kambing was listed among "100 worst-rated food".

And more recently, they were upset that Singapore and not Malaysia was said to be known for its kaya toast.

In a list on the experiential travel online guide's website for the best-rated coffee in the world, Malaysia's Ipoh white coffee is ranked as number 10, with a rating of 4.3 stars upon five.

According to TasteAtlas, the coffee-style originated from Ipoh but contrary to its name, it's not white.

It's crafted with a roasting technique in which the coffee beans are lightly roasted in margarine before it's ground and brewed. The beverage is also usually enriched with condensed milk.

The number one brew on this list is espresso freddo from Greece, while two and three are cafe cubano from Cuba and Indian filter coffee from Southern India respectively.

Apart from Malaysia, another two Southeast Asian countries on the list are Indonesia and Vietnam.

Vietnam's iced coffee comes in at number nine, while Vietnamese coffee is at 10 and egg coffee is at number 35.

For Indonesia, kopi tubruk comes in at number 25 and kopi luwak is ranked 34.

The last on the list at number 42 is also an Indonesian coffee — kopi joss.

As for Singapore? We weren't even on the list.

Food wars between Malaysia and Singapore

Earlier in March, TasteAtlas released their rankings for the "best sandwiches in the world".

All the way at number 42 was the humble kaya toast.

However, while the sandwich can be found in both Malaysia and Singapore, it was listed as a Singapore dish only.

This move didn't make Malaysians very happy, with many voicing their opinions online, with one calling it a "food war".

Another incident that set tongues wagging was TasteAtlas' list of best-rated bread in the whole world.

In September last year, Malaysia's roti canai was ranked as one of the best-rated bread in the world.

However, the recommendation list for where to get good roti canai listed Singaporean eatery Mr and Mrs Mohgan as the number one place to try the dish, causing some unhappiness.

It didn't help that the second place on the list was another Singapore establishment — The Roti Prata House.

A Malaysia eatery only makes the list at number three and it was Valentine Roti from Kuala Lumpur.

