Marriage counselling: How does it work and what to expect

Read also

Trust issues may also lead to commitment anxiety. Meaning, when a trusted spouse in a committed relationship breaks that trust, the aggrieved spouse may develop a negative attitude towards the future of the relationship.

Hence, when pressed for commitment, the aggrieved spouse is likely to leave the relationship or avoid you.

Your counsellor may help you and your spouse discuss and understand the fears and concerns you or your spouse may have with regard to commitment.

NEGOTIATE RESPONSIBILITIES

Your counsellor could also assist you and your spouse to negotiate the responsibilities arising from making commitments.

For example, if one of you decides to take up full-time university degree studies, how will the responsibility of parenting or home maintenance be dealt with?

Your counsellor can help the both of you set clear and realistic goals in relation to compromising and carrying out these responsibilities.

Ultimately, the role of a counsellor is to mediate discussions between you and your spouse in a way that improves your marriage. That is, by addressing and working through the underlying issues to find solutions for the problems in your marriage.

WHEN SHOULD WE SEEK MARRIAGE COUNSELLING?

Couples should seek marriage counselling as soon as one of you feels that:

Your arguments have been endless

There is built-up resentment

There is nothing in common to share or talk to your spouse about

The relationship seems to have lost meaning

You should also consider going for counselling if you find yourself starting to imagine what your life would be like if you were unmarried.

HOW DO I SUGGEST MARRIAGE COUNSELLING TO MY SPOUSE?

Very often, when a spouse refuses to attend marriage counselling, it may be because they see it as a place to be blamed for everything wrong in the relationship.

Therefore, when suggesting marriage counselling to your spouse, it is important to broach the subject in a positive and collaborative way.

The following infographic summarises the steps to suggest marriage counselling to your spouse:

PHOTO: SingaporeLegalAdvice

1. Allocate a suitable time to bring up the subject. Do not bring it up during an argument as your spouse may not take it seriously. It is best to approach the topic when he/she is alone and not distracted by everyday stress so both of you can talk about seeking counselling calmly. For example, ask if your spouse can talk after dinner. This way, they wouldn't feel ambushed as you will be letting them know in advance that you wish to talk about an important topic.

2. Let your spouse know that the counselling session is not going to be about finger-pointing. It may also be helpful for you to take responsibility for your contribution to the problems. This will take the burden/fear off your spouse of you wanting them to change or be blamed.

3. Tell them what you hope to accomplish. Think of specific things you wish to learn as a result of counselling. For example, "I wish for us to communicate better."

4. Let your spouse know what it would mean to you if he/she attended the counselling session with you. Tell them how much better it might make you feel, hopeful or encouraged that you're doing this together.

5. Discuss what would make your spouse comfortable. Ask your spouse what location would be best for him/her. What time and day would be most convenient for an appointment?

MY SPOUSE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO ATTEND MARRIAGE COUNSELLING. WHAT CAN WE EXPECT IN A MARRIAGE COUNSELLING SESSION?