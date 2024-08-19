McDonald's is giving out 100 limited-edition jackets to people who buy the most McGriddles meals by Aug 21

McGriddles fans, how many McGriddles can you stomach before feeling sick?

If it's a lot, you may want to consider taking part in this challenge by McDonald's.

And the prize is pretty attractive — a limited-edition jacket that's a collaboration between the fast food chain and streetwear brand SBTG.

For the uninitiated, SBTG was founded by 44-year-old Mark Ong, who is often referred to by his moniker Mr Sabotage.

The brand is seen as a formidable presence in both the art and sneaker culture.

From now till Aug 21, those keen on taking up this challenge just need to purchase as many McGriddles meals as possible and the top 100 customers who do so will be eligible to redeem the jacket.

Purchases have to be made on the McDelivery or McDonald’s app during breakfast hours. Orders placed through self-ordering kiosks, front counters, FoodPanda or GrabFood are not eligible.

The promotion is also applicable exclusively to meals and excludes a la carte purchases, while purchases of a McGriddles 2X Value Meal will be counted as two McGriddles meals.

In the event of multiple participants having the same purchase count at the 100th position, the winner will be selected based on the timestamp of their purchase and the earliest purchaser will take precedence.

The lucky ones can collect their McGriddles x SBTG jackets at McDonald’s Singapore Headquarters. Winners will be notified via an electronic direct mail one week after the promotion period ends.

You only have three days left. So, go forth and eat!

ALSO READ: McDonald's to launch limited-edition pocket pouches on Aug 15, while stocks last

melissateo@asiaone.com