Michelin Guide Singapore 2021: Zen is Singapore's third Michelin starred restaurant

We might have missed out on the Michelin Guide Singapore 2020 last year (thanks to Covid-19 ), but the international fine dining guide returned today with the 2021 star revelation.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary in Singapore this year, the Michelin Guide added three new spots – Da Shi Jia Big Prawn Mee at Kiliney Road, Sri Lankan restaurant Kotuwa, and nasi lemak eatery The Coconut Club – to the Bib Gourmand List last month.

There are 49 restaurants in our Lion City that received and retained their stars today, up from 44 in 2019 .

Three Michelin stars

Unsurprisingly, both Les Amis (helmed by Chef Sebastien Lepinoy) and Julien Royer’s Odette kept their positions on Singapore’s dining pedestal by keeping their three stars apiece. Zén, the sister restaurant of three-Michelin starred Frantzén in Stockholm dealing in Nordic kaiseki on Bukit Pasoh Road, joins their ranks this year by earning another star.

Les Amis, Shaw Centre Odette, National Gallery Singapore Zén, Bukit Pasoh Road (NEW)

Two Michelin stars

The number of two-starred restaurants in Singapore remains at five, with JAAN by Kirk Westaway climbing the Michelin ladder this year. Dedicated to showcasing the finest in modern British dining, Chef Kirk finds company in other lauded veterans like Chef Emmanuel Stroobant and Chef Tetsuya Wakuda who have also retained their stars.

One Michelin Star

The one-Michelin starred list might always the longest, it’s usually the most exciting because it’s the start of a difficult journey for new restaurants that achieve the accolade. Chef Rishi Naleendra sees a net win this year even with the closure of his one-starred Cheek Bistro. Not only has Cloudstreet earned a star this year, his protege Mark Tai is the recipient of the guide’s Young Chef Award.

Other noteworthy additions amongst the 12 new one-starred restaurants include restauranteur Beppe De Vito’s second entry on the list, Art at National Gallery Singapore, Chef Andrew Walsh’s flagship Cure , and mod Indian grill restaurant Thevar.

Dining spots that dropped out this year are soy sauce chicken hawker Hawker Chan, Four Seasons Hotel Singapore’s Jiang Nan Chun, The Song of India (closed for renovations), and the now-defunct Vianney Massot .

28 Wilkie, Wilkie Road (NEW) Alma by Juan Amador , Goodwood Park Hotel Art, National Gallery Singapore (NEW) Basque Kitchen by Aitor, Fullerton Waterboat House (NEW) Béni, Mandarin Gallery Braci, Boat Quay Buona Terra, Scotts Road Burnt Ends, Teck Lim Road Candlenut, Dempsey Chef Kang’s, Mackenzie Road Cloudstreet , Amoy Street (NEW) Corner House , Singapore Botanic Gardens Cure , Keong Saik Road (NEW) CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Marina Bay Sands Esora , Mohammed Sultan Road (NEW) Garibaldi , Purvis Street Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle, Crawford Lane Iggy’s , Hilton Singapore Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine, ION Orchard JAG , Duxton Road Labyrinth , Espalande Lei Garden, CHIJMES Lerouy, Amoy Street (NEW) Ma Cuisine , Craig Road Meta , Keong Saik Road Nouri , Amoy Street Oshino, Raffles Shopping Arcade (NEW) Putien, Kitchener Road Rhubarb, Duxton Hill Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel Singapore (NEW) Shinji by Kanesaka, Carlton Hotel Shinji by Kanesaka, The St. Regis Singapore Sommer, The Sail (NEW) Summer Palace, Regent Singapore Summer Pavilion , The Ritz-Carlton Millenia Sushi Ichi, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Sushi Kimura, Palais Renaissance Table 65 , Hotel Michael Terra , Tras Street Thevar , Keong Saik Road (NEW) Whitegrass, CHIJMES (NEW)

For the full list of the 69 Bib Gourmand restaurants in Singapore this year, see Michelin Guide’s website.

This article was first published in City Nomads.