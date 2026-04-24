I save a village from zombies at Minecraft Experience — and get hit by a wave of nostalgia

Minecraft is a household name in the gaming world and has helped plenty of people challenge the bounds of their imagination.

Having grown up playing the game and rediscovering it during the Covid-19 pandemic, Minecraft has a special place in my heart.

So it was a dream come true to check out Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue at Mandai Wildlife Reserve during a media preview on Wednesday (April 22).

I went into the experience with an open mind, and was pleasantly surprised by how accurate it was in terms of visuals and storyline.

While Minecraft itself is not story-driven, this interactive experience features game scenarios that many are familiar with.

It is also easy to follow for non-players, as it lays out the background and objectives before they are sent off on their quest.

The interactive element is also well-incorporated into the hour-long session, which takes participants through eight different rooms based on the Minecraft world, as they go on a quest to save a village that has been attacked by zombies.

A group of six to eight participants are required to work together to collect ingredients from various areas for a splash potion of weakness, which will heal villagers who have turned into zombies.

As my colleague and I collected materials for the potion, we got to experience familiar in-game spots such as Minecraft Forest, a crafting room, a mine shaft and even the Nether — a dangerous hell-like dimension covered in lava and chock full of enemies.

In-game locations

The Minecraft Forest is a familiar landscape to many, full of lush greenery and adorable animals such as pigs, pandas and chickens.

It combines virtual and real life using physical structures as well as projections on all four walls of the room, immersing participants in the world of Minecraft.

Each participant is also given an Orb of Interaction — a cube-shaped "controller" that allows them to mine for materials, attack enemies and craft items during the experience.

As I tested the orb out in the forest, I tried chopping trees for wood and accidentally hacked at an innocent pig that was passing by, which became meat in my inventory.

This was reminiscent of when I played Minecraft, where such mistakes were often a source of amusement for me and my friends.

The crafting room — where participants can combine raw materials like wood blocks, ore and sticks to create weapons — is another well-known spot in the game.

My colleague and I had a blast running back and forth to craft as many weapons as we could within the time limit.

This room is a new addition to Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue. Singapore is the first location with the crafting room, said the event's creative director Sarah Hogan.

Sarah and her team also plan to continuously upgrade the experience as the game itself receives new updates.

Stakes felt real

While its realistic visuals added to the immersion factor, this experience also made me feel like there were actual stakes to fighting enemies and bosses.

The creepers and zombies, for instance, did not die easily and required a level of strategy to defeat.

The blazes, which have to be defeated to obtain blaze rods (one of the materials participants need to collect), also posed a challenge which fired us up.

I found myself feeling the same amount of urgency during the experience that I felt playing the game — as if it was do or die.

In instances where teamwork was required, such as building the portal into the Nether, I began strategising the same way I would in Minecraft.

I also felt a sense of accomplishment and camaraderie with my colleague after we successfully mixed the potion and saved the village at the end of the experience.

After successfully saving the villagers, participants can redeem a half-zombie, half-villager cape for their in-game character and browse a variety of Minecraft merchandise at The Trading Post.

Singapore is the first Asia stop for Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, which will run from April 24 to Sept 13.

It is held at Green Canvas at Mandai Wildlife Reserve. Ticket prices are $46 for adults, $40 for children aged three to 12 on weekdays. On weekends, tickets for adults and children are sold at $51 and $44 respectively.

Children aged below three can enter for free.

Also available for purchase during ticketing is the Obsidian Kit - Ultimate Minecraft Collector’s Bundle ($44.90), which includes a limited-edition shopper tote, Collector’s Gold Pin, VIP Potion Medal & Themed Lanyard, Minecraft Experience Mousepad, Exclusive Obsidian Keyboard Caps and Collector Coaster.

Visitors can visit www.minecraftexperience.com/singapore for more information on ticket bundles and the experience.

Address: 80 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729826

Opening hours: Mon - Fri, 11am to 7pm; Sat - Sun, 10am to 8pm. Admission is by allocated timeslots.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com