Miss going to a pasar malam? Relive the experience with these permanent stalls set up by ex-pasar malam vendors

They may be one of Singaporeans' favourite night-time haunts, but pasar malams have pretty much disappeared ever since Covid-19 struck. Even the annual Geylang Serai Bazaar, a must-visit for many during Hari Raya, was forced to go digital last year.

For those of you who sorely miss all the food options that pasar malams have to offer, fret not. We've scoured around to compile this list of permanent stalls that'll satisfy all your cravings.

In fact, the bulk of these were actually set up by ex-pasar malam vendors who wanted a permanent space to keep up with the times, so you can be sure that they'll hit the spot.

1. Pasar Malam Corner

Located in Jurong East, right next to JCube, this newly-opened store is run by a former pasar malam vendor.

The shop has an array of standard pasar malam offerings such as Ramly burgers, takoyaki, pisang goreng and Thai milk tea, with prices ranging from $1.50 to $5.90.

PHOTO: Facebook/Fiona Neo

Address: 135 Jurong Gateway Road, #01-333, Singapore 600135

Opening Hours: Daily, 9am to 9pm

2. Burock Cuisine

Specialising in the cult favourite Ramly burger, Burock Cuisine too used to be a humble pasar malam stall before they opened two physical stores in Bedok and Yishun, as well as a small kiosk at Cosford Road.

PHOTO: Instagram/burockcuisine

Apart from Ramly burgers, they also sell other pasar malam classics such as roti john and roti boyan. Prices range from $2 to $6.

Address: 101 Yishun Ave 5, Singapore 760101

Opening hours: Daily, 2pm to 10pm

3. Teochew Meat Puff

Teochew Meat Puff used to only be available at night markets until they decided to set up a physical shop at Woodlands in September last year.

They specialise in oyster cakes, also known as meat puffs or UFO cakes, a traditional snack that's increasingly hard to find. These come packed with marinated minced meat, celery and your preferred choice of seafood. Choices include oyster, prawn and octopus. Prices are also kept affordable and each puff ranges from $2 to $4.

Address: 71 Woodlands Industrial Park E9, WAVE 9, Singapore 757048

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 8pm

4. The Original Vadai

Within a span of nine months, the folks behind The Original Vadai, a well-known pasar malam stall, have set up two physical stores after attempting to run their business from home during the circuit breaker period.

For the uninitiated, Vadai is a Indian savoury doughnut made of lentils. The more popular options at The Original Vadai are the prawn and ikan bilis flavours. You can add on onions, dhal, vegetables and chilli to jazz up the snack.

Address: 505 Beach Road, #B1-32, Singapore 199583

Opening Hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 7pm

5. Chub Tutu

Founded in 2017, Chub Tutu has been in the tutu kueh trade for almost five years. Similar to Teochew meat puffs, tutu kuehs are slowly disappearing from Singapore's food scene, but places like Chub Tutu are trying to revive the heritage snack.

They initially started out with traditional flavours but have since come up with more creative options such as mentaiko and chilli crab to attract the younger generation.

Address: 759 Yishun Street 72, #01-298, Singapore 760759

Opening Hours: Daily, 11am to 8pm

6. J's Takoyaki

Before becoming a physical store, J's Takoyaki was a pasar malam stall for around two decades. Eventually, they decided to set up shop at Victory 8 building in Sembawang.

They specialise in an array of finger food such as takoyaki, tea leaf eggs and muah chee that range from $0.80 to $3.

Address: 8 Jalnn Legundi, #01-17, Singapore 759274

Opening Hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 9pm

7. Big Brother Yummy Chicken

For people who miss Taiwan and its delicious street food snacks, you can consider patronising Big Brother Yummy Chicken, which now has two permanent physical stores.

PHOTO: Facebook/Big Brother Yummy Chicken

They have all the staple Taiwanese snacks that people know and love such as pork belly rice, oyster mee sua and crispy fried chicken with prices ranging from $4.50 to $6.

Address: 18 Sumang Walk, #01-10, Singapore 820218

Opening Hours: Daily, 10am to 9pm

