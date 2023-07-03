Missed Kiaraakitty's maid cafe? Get other special services at this pop-up cafe on Aug 26

For many, friendly, courteous staff are the bare minimum at eateries, and anything less warrants a bad online review.

But believe it or not, some people out there actually enjoy terrible customer service.

If you're one of them, SubaToki Cafe has the perfect event for you.

On Aug 26, they'll be hosting a pop-up tsundere cafe at Daijoubu Cafe located in Singapore Management University (SMU).

They actually had their first event back in 2018 and followed it up with a second edition only earlier this year on March 11.

For the uninitiated, tsundere is a Japanese term to describe a character who is "initially cold and hostile towards others before gradually showing a warmer side over time".

So at tsundere cafes - which are hugely popular in Japan - customers willingly subject themselves to both mental and physical abuse by the "maids" and "butlers" staff serving them.

Forehead flicks and more

The offerings at the event certainly aren't for the fainthearted.

Unlike at a regular cafe, the staff here will deliberately ignore your calls for service and will also be rude to you.

"Our meidos and butlers are a very angsty bunch, so do be tolerant of their unexpected behaviour," says the cafe on its Facebook page.

"While they may not mean what they say with their harsh words and insults, they might actually be 'seeking your attention' in secret."

Diners can also expect to get flicked on the forehead or slapped on the hand by the service staff.

Though the cafe has yet to release the full details of what to expect for its special services menu, it will probably offer a Service Gacha Card, similar to what it had for its March 11 event.

This card allows visitors to access the special services for $2 each.

Additionally, for every 10th and 15th service draw, visitors were allowed to roll for something called the 'Dere Dere Treatment' on top of the regular special services.

The cafe didn't explain what this was but it sure doesn't sound pleasant.

You should also make it a point to keep your valuables somewhere safe because the "maids" and "butlers" won't hold back from throwing menus and slamming trays onto your tables.

And though the staff will be aggressive toward you, you are not allowed to fight back.

The cafe urges guests to remain tolerant and if you do get uncomfortable, you're encouraged to let someone know and the necessary arrangements will be made.

Apart from getting abused, you can also look forward to their food offerings.

While the menu hasn't been announced yet either, the cafe previously had a special Tsundere Set which included your choice of one main dish, one dessert, and a drink.

Special services at Kiaraakitty's pop-up cafe

Just last month, AsiaOne visited a three-day pop-up maid cafe by OnlyFans creators Kiaraakitty and Imyujia.

While food was served, the main highlight of the event was the special services.

Though not as aggressive as the ones offered at SubaToki Cafe, these were just as interesting.

For instance, diners could opt to have the women rap for you, and if you're into more degrading stuff, you can get 'roasted' by them too.

Address: 80 Stamford Rd, B1-66 School of Computing and Information Systems Singapore Management University, Singapore 178902

