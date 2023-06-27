'Would Master like some dancing?' I try the special services on offer at Kiaraakitty's pop-up cafe

Let's play a game – think of the quintessential cafe scene.

Chances are there's coffee on the table or mellow folk music in the background.

But in this maid-themed pop-up cafe in Boat Quay, the vibe is slightly different.

There's dancing, rapping and a whole lot of high-pitched squeals.

Kitty Paradise Cafe is hosted by OnlyFans creators Kiaraakitty and Imyujia, and is open for three days only.

Upon learning of the cafe's existence, I dreaded the possibility of potentially having to drop by for a review.

At this cafe, lady customers are referred to as princesses while men will be masters.

I'm so boring and vanilla. This is not my jam at all, and I was feeling mortified on my way to Kitty Paradise Cafe.

Special services, coming right up

Princesses and masters of the night receiving some services.

PHOTOS: AsiaOne

Let's not kid ourselves, the special services menu is the real crowd-pleaser at Kitty Paradise Cafe.

From getting a photo ($30) with the ladies to having them dance ($20) for you, there's a host of services to "enhance your visit" and "ensure your utmost satisfaction".

We wanted to start nice and easy with a $5 'ayaya'. The 'ayaya' emote is usually used on the live streaming service Twitch to express excitement or pleasure.

At the cafe, this $5 service will have Kiaraa and Yujia bring their clenched fists towards their face in a crying pattern while squealing "ayaya" repeatedly.

It lasted all of five seconds and was completely anti-climatic.

Make no mistake of it, I was utterly and completely uncomfortable, but I wanted my money's worth too, you know?

Not long after, I ordered the $20 rapping service, which brought a timid giggle from Kiaraa.

It seemed like she, too, was flustered.

As she pressed play on her phone and waited for the beat to drop, I realised that this performance was going to be freestyle.

Although the performance was only about 20 seconds long, I'll give her props – freestyling ain't easy.

While it was a noble attempt, I don't think Kiaraa will be releasing a rap record any time soon.

Only fans came?

"Oh my god, it's so busy."

Kiaraa took a second to whisper this to herself as she whizzed past my table with orders in hand.

She wasn't exaggerating. Kitty Paradise Cafe had plenty of diners, and many seem to be ardent fans of the two OnlyFans stars.

I'd overhear the customers mentioning how they'd seen the ladies online before, and there was a palpable sense of excitement in the air.

Interestingly, quite a number of men came alone. Now, that's a true fan I suppose.

How many of you feel comfortable heading to a restaurant alone for a meal?

At times though, the male gaze got a tad excessive for me, but maybe I'm just old-fashioned like that.

During dinner service, Kiaraa and Yujia were stretched and looked rather stressed.

Diners wanted their attention, be it a food order, special services or just some friendly chatter.

The two maids told AsiaOne how the opening night of Kitty Paradise Cafe was not this busy.

They seemed overwhelmed at times, apologising repeatedly whenever attending to a customer late.

Maid-to-order

Meowsta pasta (left) and cheese and ham omelette (right) at Kitty Paradise Cafe.

PHOTO: AsiaOne

For dinner, we had Meowsta pasta ($21) and cheese and ham omelette ($9.90).

When serving the omelette, a maid would kindly ask for the diner's name so she could write it out on the plate with a ketchup bottle.

But Yujia was completely stumped upon hearing my name – apparently unsure how to spell it – and looked relieved when my colleague saved her by mentioning her name, Melissa.

Unfortunately, that was the highlight of our dinner.

The tomato-based pasta had a beef patty slapped on top of it, while the omelette dish had ham placed on the plate in a smiley shape.

We get it, the plating was meant to add to the full Kitty Paradise Cafe experience. But the food itself was unspectacular, at best.

Then again, nobody's here for the food, right?

On her Instagram page, Kiaraa shared an Instagram story explaining how and why Kitty Paradise Cafe was born.

She mentioned that a maid cafe's main agenda is to make customers happy.

"Our day-to-day life is filled with stress and anxiety; sometimes we just need a place to escape and relax," she said.

With Kitty Paradise Cafe, Kiaraa wishes to challenge Singaporeans and everyone, in general, to "dare to be different".

Although June 27 is the final day of Kitty Paradise Cafe, with such a strong turnout, there's every chance that Kiaraa and Yujia might be back with another pop-up cafe.

Address: 65 Boat Quay, Singapore 049853

Opening hours: June 24, June 26 and June 27 from 6pm to 9pm

