Kiaraakitty gets stopped by cops for 'having her boobs out' while livestreaming in Seoul

Planning on a trip to another country? Word of advice: You might want to cover up.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday (April 9), Singaporean Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator Kiaraakitty documented an encounter she had with police officers while livestreaming in South Korea, apparently for wearing an outfit that might have been too risqué.

The clip, which appeared to have been a short snippet of a longer nine-hour livestream, showed Kiaraa walking along the streets of Seoul dressed in a laced top, a fur coat and a skirt along with a rabbit headband, when she was approached by two cops.

The officers, one of whom was female, spoke to her in Korean, to which she responded with: "I don't speak Korean."

Both parties seemed to struggle with the language barrier, as Kiaraa tried to reason with the authorities by saying that she was on her way to a cosplay party.

"It's my first time here – I've never been to Korea before," she told the officers. "I don't know your law."

Kiaraa, who boasts 507,000 followers on Twitch, proceeded to apologise to the officers for her ignorance.

The female officer then called up a translator from the police force, who communicated with Kiaraa through the phone, where the video ended mid-conversation.

In the caption for the clip, Kiaraa claimed that someone had reported her to the police for "having my boobs out".

In a series of videos subsequently uploaded by a YouTube channel known as Darren Wang, the video continues with Kiara conversing with the translator, who told her that someone had reported her for being in underwear, to which she said she was "waring a lace top with a very thick fur coat".

After the phone conversation, which lasted for about a minute, she was able to walk away after passing the police officers her identity card.

"Of course it's some jealous b****es who complained about my t**s," she talked to her audience after the incident. "Like shut the hell up and let me make my money."

"Let's go to another country because I don't want to disturb the peace," she added. "Like I understand the law, so we can just go to another country, it's fine."

She then clarified and said that the police did not fine her, and that they were only telling her to "wear her clothes properly."

"Someone reported me and said I was in underwear. Do I look like I'm in underwear?" she said as she panned the camera down to reveal her plaid skirt, knee socks and sneakers, which were not shown prior.

Many netizens took to the comments to condemn Kiaraa's actions, accusing her of "destroying Singapore's reputation", while others took issue with her for not following the laws in another country.

However, one commenter expressed disbelief at South Korea's conservative rules on dress codes, and encouraged Kiaraa to continue wearing what she wants.

AsiaOne has reached out to kiaraakitty for more details.

According to the Statutes of the Republic of Korea, "obscene exposure" refers to "any person who embarrasses or offends other people by excessively exposing his or her naked body or exposing any part of his or her body which ought to be hidden, in, or within the view of, a public places".

Breaking sexual content guidelines

Kiaraa is no stranger to controversy.

Just earlier this year, Kiaraa had her Twitch account banned for apparently "breaking sexual content guidelines", which would have been the fourth time her account had been suspended.

Although the official reason for the ban was never disclosed, netizens suspected that it could be due to a livestream she did in Taiwan on Jan 22, in which she did squats with her back facing the camera.

She was donning a pink bra and wearing pink leggings in the video.

According to its website, Twitch has an attire policy which prohibits creators from being fully or partially nude, and where the "visible outline of genitals, even when covered," is also not allowed.

In addition, Twitch does not allow the streaming of "sexually suggestive content".

