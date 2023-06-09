Mongabong shares tips for travelling with infant after taking son on first holiday

Travelling with your infant for the very first time can be nerve-racking, not knowing what to expect.

But perhaps you can take some cues from local influencer Mongabong, who recently embarked on her first family vacation.

The new mum, who gave birth to her son Micah last Dec, took to Instagram on June 8 to share what it's like travelling with her five-month-old infant.

En route to Bali, she mentioned that despite being anxious about the flight, she was proud of Micah handling his first plane ride like a champ.

When flying with a baby

Having successfully navigated Micah's first flight, Mongabong decided to share some tips that helped her along the way.

She noted that the change in air pressure on flights can cause discomfort for babies.

Mongabong suggested bringing along a pacifier or a milk bottle for the infant to suck on it, helping them to relieve the pressure in the ears.

She also suggested picking the window seat as it offers more privacy when breastfeeding your child.

Another piece of advice that Mongabong gave was to bring an extra pair of clothes for your baby and yourself.

Recalling how Micah pooped more than usual on the two-hour flight, "Micah hardly does poonamis to this magnitude", she pointed out that it's better to be prepared with a change of clothes just in case.

And while we as adults have the in-flight entertainment system to keep us occupied, babies need something to occupy their time too.

Mongabong brought along Micah's favourite toys, including a stuffed toy and contrast cards.

Depending on your baby, Mongabong suggests either being the first to board or being the last few to enter the plane.

She reasons that the former allows more time for your baby to get used to the new environment.

The latter option, which she chose, does ensure that your baby isn't strapped in for too long.

Another thing that you might not be aware of is that "standard liquid limits don't apply when you're travelling with a baby", Mongabong mentioned in the post.

But do factor in extra time when checking in as airport security will perform additional checks for liquids like water and breast milk exceeding 100ml.

Netizens chime in with their tips

In the comments section of the post, other mothers also shared their tips on air travel with infants.

One user mentioned putting your baby to sleep.

Another user mentioned feeding your baby during take-off and landing, as the swallowing motion will help to equalise their ear pressure. In addition, a multi-functional changing bag would come in handy.

Mongabong's motherhood journey

Last July, the local influencer announced to her followers on Instagram that she and her husband Matt Lim were expecting their first child.

Mongabong shared that she had been trying her best to keep this under wraps for the last three months, and admitted that the secret had been the "toughest to hide".

Later in August, Mongabong shared more about her fertility journey – from her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) to her excitement for her first child.

Mongabong shared that she has PCOS, meaning her ovaries produce an abnormal amount of androgens, which are male sex hormones that are usually present in women in small amounts, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

"I don't ovulate very often. I don't get my period very often. For 29 years of my life, I haven't actually had a proper cycle," the local influencer shared.

Fast forward to the present day, and things have turned out fine as everything fell into place.

