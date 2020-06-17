MP Ong Ye Kung's father once a member of the opposition party - other politicians who followed in their fathers' footsteps

A 2017 analysis by The New York Times showed that sons, on average, are 2.7 times more likely than the rest of the population to have the same job as their fathers.

The statistics seem to apply to some of our politicians too, whose career choices are likely inspired by their dads, who previously took on significant roles in shaping Singapore.

As the general election (GE) to elect members for the 14th Parliament of Singapore looms, what many may not know is that among the familiar faces, some have carved out a career in the realm of politics following in their father's (or even spouse's) footsteps.

Here's a look at who they are:

Lee Hsien Loong (Prime Minister)

Father: Lee Kuan Yew (Former Prime Minister)

Our Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Singapore's founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, need no introduction. Lee Hsien Loong, the eldest son of Lee Kuan Yew, won his first election in 1984, and had served as the Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister for Finance and Deputy Prime Minister before becoming Singapore's Prime Minister since 2004.

Lee Kuan Yew co-founded the People's Action Party (PAP). He was the first Prime Minister of Singapore from 1959 to 1990, and continued to serve as Senior Minister until 2004 and Minister Mentor until 2011.

Ong Ye Kung (Minister for Education)

Father: Ong Lian Teng (Former politician from Barisan Sosialis)