Musical bites: 7 Singapore musicians and their F&B side hustles

Is it us or do Singaporean musicians have a thing for side hustles?

Maybe they are just taking a leaf out of their international counterparts' books. Yes Kanye, we are looking squarely at you and your foray beyond music into areas like fashion, technology and even food!

Or maybe local artists just want to have a fallback option. After all, the unstable nature of the music industry has been cruelly exposed during the last two years of Covid-19.

Perhaps in an age where multi-hyphenation is seen as king, we really shouldn't be surprised to learn that our music makers are applying their creativity in other fields to express themselves. And there is no other subject matter that is closer to any Singaporean's heart than food!

Fancy some Indian-Mexican? Or in the mood for a bowl of Singaporean ramen?

Then get ready for a pre-meal soundcheck and turn your tastebuds up to 11 as we showcase seven Singapore musicians who are crushing it in their F&B businesses.

1. Ulrich Chia (Cashew Chemists) - Burger Daddy

In case you haven’t heard, there’s a new burger joint in town – Burger Daddy.

Operating out of his family condo home, former Cashew Chemists guitarist Ulrich Chia and his partner Clara Lee combine the best of local and Western ingredients to create a drool-worthy smashed patty burger.

Trading in his six strings for a portable flat-top grill, Ulrich uses only the finest dry-aged beef – sourced from local butchery Maturo – and the fluffiest traditional Hainanese sweet buns for his signature burger The Smash Hit ($17).

The 32-year-old typically accepts new orders at the start of the week on Burger Daddy's Instagram page. DIY punk rock spirit strong if you ask us!

Currently, the only available collection option is to pick up your order on Saturdays and Sundays between 12pm to 2pm. Here’s hoping that the pop-rocker will be adding more dates for his new Smash Hit.

Address: Newton MRT

Opening hours: Saturday and Sunday (Pick up only), 12 - 2pm

2. Taufik Batisah – Chix Hot Chicken

In the mood for some spicy fried chicken?

Then R&B singer Taufik Batisah has you sorted as he brings the heat at his American fried chicken eatery Chix Hot Chicken.

Started in July 2018, the Nashville-styled chicken restaurant seems to be hitting all the right notes with the use of authentic Cajun herbs and spices.

The former Singapore Idol winner Taufik has taken great care in ensuring that cayenne pepper, garlic and paprika feature prominently to add a much-needed kick to your piece of fried buttermilk gold.

Besides dabbling in F&B, the Reach Out For The Skies singer is also a licensed property agent.

Address: 1 Jalan Pisang #01-01, Kampong Bugis, Singapore 199069

Opening hours: Monday - Sunday, 12 - 9pm

3. Soh Wen Ming (Charlie Lim & The Mothership) – Wolf Burgers

Recently in action with Charlie Lim at his September concert, drummer Soh Wen Ming is part of the local crooner’s super band The Mothership.

However, most people will know him better as the co-owner and founder of gourmet burger brand Wolf Burgers.

Wen Ming, who is also the operations support director, delivers a simple yet satisfying burger using premium ingredients. Opt for the OG Wolf Burger (#basic) or spoil yourself with the wagyu option, but don’t forget the sweet potato fries.

Started in 2016, Wolf Burgers has expanded to six outlets islandwide and is available for delivery.

Address: Multiple outlets islandwide

Opening hours: Monday - Sunday, 11.30am - 8.30pm

4. Jack & Rai – Flying Squirrel

A familiar name for those who frequent the live music circuit, Jack & Rai have been playing in local bars since the early noughties. Now the singer-songwriter duo are serving up hits of a different kind at their Japanese sushi bar – Flying Squirrel.

Besides offering a wide variety of sake, the Flying Squirrel also features Jack & Rai’s unique creation, the Singaporean ramen.

Described as a “combination of techniques, spices, and Asian condiments from traditional hawker dishes, and a dash of that Singaporean spirit”, the one-of-a-kind noodle dish was the subject of the online mockumentary series entitled The Ra(Men)!

Opened last March, the idea of the hole-in-the-wall restaurant only came about after Covid-19 restrictions forced Jack & Rai to take an enforced break from their live shows. The dynamic duo is scheduled to play next at NParks concert Rockestra on Oct 29.

Address: 92 Amoy Street #01-02, Singapore 069911

Opening hours: Monday - Friday 11.30am - 3pm, Monday - Thursday 5.30 - 11.30pm, Friday and Saturday 5.30pm - 12am

5. JJ Lin - Miracle Coffee

If you are Singaporean, chances are that you probably heard of JJ Lin. The Mandopop star is not only a household name here, but also in the region.

When the 41-year-old is not melting hearts onstage, he is brewing up a storm with his Miracle Coffee cafe. JJ flexed his barista skills recently at the launch of a pop-up store in front of Marina Bay Sands, much to the delight of the long line of waiting fans.

Though Miracle Coffee has established a presence in Taiwan and China, the multi-award-winning artist’s first local flagship cafe is only expected to be opened next year.

Until then, you have till Dec 29 to try the exclusive Kaya Cloud – an Americano topped with kaya-flavoured fresh cream and shaved gula melaka.

Address: 6 Bayfront Avenue, ArtScience Museum, Singapore 018974

Opening hours: Monday - Sunday, 10am - 6.30pm

6. KoFlow – Honcho

For clubbers, the name KoFlow is usually associated with good music and times. While the former Zouk and Butter Factory resident DJ is no longer behind the decks, he is still providing good time and tunes at new dinning concept Honcho.

Housed in an Ann Siang Hill shophouse, Honcho is just as multi-hyphenated as its owner. Besides being a modern Japanese izakaya, the establishment also consist of a rooftop bar Jo and a shared co-working space Social@Honcho.

Continuing his ethos of collaboration, KoFlow has worked with other giants in the F&B scene. For Honcho’s launch, the music producer worked with Native bar founder Vijay Mudaliar to create a cocktail pairing for their omakase menu.

Address: 12 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069692

Opening hours: Monday - Saturday, 5 - 10.30pm

7. Yung Raja – The Maha Co

Following in the steps of his US counterparts, rapper Yung Raja is expanding his brand beyond the realm of music to other fields. The Mustafa singer decided to dip his toes into the F&B pool with Indian-Mexican cafe The Maha Co.

Featuring his late grandmother’s thosai recipe, the hole-in-the-wall establishment attempts to blend in Indian sensibilities to the humble Mexican tacos. Hence, don’t be surprised to see off-beat taco options close to our Singaporean heart ranging from curry all the way to peanut butter and Nutella.

Ultimately, 26-year-old Yung Raja hopes to “create the perfect hangout space”. Beyond that, the inaugural Def Jam Southeast Asia signee hopes that fans will see The Maha Co as “an authentic part of his story” and not simply a business.

Address: 1 Fusionopolis Link #01-04, Singapore 138542

Opening hours: Monday 9am - 8pm, Tuesday 9.30am - 6pm, Wednesday - Saturday 9.30am - 8.30pm

