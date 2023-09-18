'My life is complete': Naomi Neo gets invited to see her F1 dream team

By now, most people would already know that Naomi Neo is a massive supercar fan.

In fact, the 27-year-old content creator already has a Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes and McLaren 720S under her name.

So, it's no surprise that she was all pumped up for the Formula One (F1) event over the weekend.

And she didn't just get to watch the cars zoom by like a regular spectator — she got to meet her dream team too.

An ecstatic Naomi shared her enviable experience in a TikTok video on Sunday (Sept 17).

"Point of view: You're a Mercedes fan and you get invited by your dream team for F1," she wrote.

In the 14-second clip, she showed snippets of herself meeting and taking photos with Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Toto Wolff as well as racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

"[I] was screaming inside," she admitted.

The lucky Naomi also got to check out the sleek supercars themselves.

"My life is complete," a satisfied Naomi wrote in the captions.

AsiaOne has reached out to Naomi for more details.

The video's comments section was flooded with netizens congratulating Naomi.

One also asked Naomi how she did it because they too wanted to get invited to such a prestigious event.

Naomi and her undying love for fast cars

It isn't the first time this supercar enthusiast has attended a car-related event.

Earlier in February, Naomi got to get behind the steering wheel of one of the supercars at a McLaren track day event at the Sepang racing circuit in Kuala Lumpur.

At the circuit, she was treated to a line-up of drop dead gorgeous McLaren supercars including the likes of classic models like the 600LT as well as latest releases such as the Artura.

And even though it was raining, that didn't deter her from slipping into the driver's seat for a lap, clocking in an impressive speed of 247km/h.

Sadly, she revealed that she had encountered a moment of misogyny at Sepang when one of the track day participants asked her, "Why aren't you seated in your man's car?"

And her winning comeback: "Why do I have to?"

ALSO READ: Naomi Neo speaks out on struggles of a content creator over comfort food meal

melissateo@asiaone.com