Myopia rises among Singapore kids as screen time shoots up during the pandemic

The pandemic has changed the way everyone interacts — from how we live, to where we work, to how our kids study. And while staying at home has protected us, it has also had its fair share of challenges — deteriorating eye health being the top of that list.

According to a report by The Straits Times, myopia in kids is rising in Singapore as screen time has shot up. Children are spending as many as 10 hours a day looking at screens, be it for online lessons or for digital entertainment.

To add to it, most parents are also working from home, which leaves the kids with their own devices.

Commenting on this situation, eye care professionals stated that within a year since the end of the first circuit breaker, they saw more children who were starting to have myopia, or whose eye conditions worsened.

Myopia in kids rises in Singapore during pandemic

Mr Ken Tong, Eyesight. Sg vision-care clinic's founder and CEO observed a 30 to 40 per cent increase in children visiting his outlets in Potong Pasir and Tampines after the circuit breaker.

He also told The Straits Times that not only is he seeing more first-time spectacle wearers aged five and six, but some of these myopic children needed to change their lenses in six months instead of the usual one year.

Associate Professor Audrey Chia of Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) also added, "In Singapore, 80 per cent of 18-year-olds are myopic."

The problem is most young children do not understand the concept of blurred vision. As a result, their myopia may be diagnosed and treated only at a later age. This put them at a higher risk of developing higher degrees of myopia when they are older.

ALSO READ: 10 surprising myths about myopia in kids that every Singapore parent needs to know

Here's what the figures show:

Myopia can affect pre-schoolers, with seven per cent of five-year-olds in Singapore having to wear glasses.

It also affects10 to 20 per cent of Primary 1 and 2 pupils, 30 to 40 per cent of Primary 3 and 4 pupils, as well as 60 per cent of Primary 6 pupils

Unfortunately, this trend is seen among kids across the world. According to a study published in JAMA Ophthalmology Journal in January, the prevalence of myopia in kids aged six to eight increased last year compared to the previous five years. This happened following school closures due to the pandemic.

So what is myopia and why it has increased amid the pandemic?

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Myopia is a vision disorder where distant objects appear blurry. It is also known as short-sightedness or near-sightedness. Unfortunately, younger children suffering from it are often given a higher prescription.

As Ms Kathy Park, president of Essilor ophthalmics company for Asean and South Korea, explains, "The younger a child becomes myopic, the faster it will progress, and the higher the prescription may eventually become. Myopia often stabilises only at 18 or later."

It is thus important to slow the progression of myopia as those with a power above 500 degrees may face a higher risk of developing sight-threatening complications like cataract, glaucoma, and retinal detachment later in life.

Myopia in kids: Symptoms

While we now know the reasons for myopia, its also important to know the symptoms so you can spot this condition for yourself. Because the fact is that unless your child is keen on getting glasses, chances are they will not be able to share any vision changes with you. So keep a lookout for the following:

Holds physical books, computer screens or tablets, or homework close to their face

Sits too close to the television

Squints or closes one eye to read

Has frequent headaches

Excess watering of the eye

Rubs eyes

If your child shows these signs, make an appointment with an eye doctor. Its important to treat this problem so it doesn't hinder your child's academic and sporting performance.

ALSO READ: My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1

Myopia in kids: Treatment

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

While myopia can be a cause for concern, it is not one without a treatment. Like most other eye conditions, it can be brought under control with specific treatments.

1. Atropine eye drops

Doctors suggest that atropine drops can be used alone or in combination with optical devices such as glasses or contact lenses.

Dr Pang as quoted said, "Generally, the eye drops, which have been in the market for about 20 years, is suitable for children with progressive myopia. They come in different dosages and concentrations and need to be prescribed by an eye doctor."

In most cases, doctors suggest eye drops when they see a rapid increase in myopia. These drops help relax the focusing system, and according to research, they are 30-75 per cent effective.

2. Myopia control lenses

There are some ophthalmic lens companies, including Essilor, that have launched lenses, which are said to not just correct, but also help control myopia progression.

According to Professor Audrey Chia of Singapore National Eye Centre, parents can consider myopia control lenses if their kids have progressive myopia. This means that there is an increase of more than 50 to 100 degrees in their spectacle power a year.

3. Anti-blue light lenses

These lenses are said to help ease eye fatigue caused by the blue light emitted by electronic devices.

If your child is getting low to moderate exposure of digital devices, doctors recommend using blue light filtering modes or screen protectors on the device directly instead of in spectacle lenses.

9 easy eye-care tips for parents

As myopia in kids rises, parents must be careful and alert. They should look out for signs of myopia in their children and try to practice the following.

Eye exercises: You can ask your child to hold a book very close to the eyes. Then ask them to move closer to see the object, tilt the head or ask them to squint their eyes. But this is just one. Ask your doctor to prescribe more such exercises when you see them next.

Regular check-ups: Take your kids for regular eye checks, preferably once every six months. It is very important to stick to your appointments.

Outdoor play: Encourage your kids to play outdoors for at least two hours a day. Experts say that when kids play outdoors, they are exposed to natural sunlight and can focus their eyes at further distances, which helps to relax the eye muscles.

ALSO READ: Increasing screen time during the coronavirus pandemic could be harmful to kids' eyesight

Limit screen time: As parents, it is important that you limit your kid's screen time outside of their online lessons. According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, there should be no screen time for kids under two years of age. It should be limited to an hour a day for those aged between two and five, and consistent limits on screen time for those over six.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: For every 20 minutes spent using a screen, children should look away at an object that is at least 20 feet (6m) away for at least 20 seconds. During their break time, they shouldn't use smartphones.

Place your digital devices at an arm's length: You should place the computer or digital device screen at least one arm's length away from the eyes. This is to ensure that the eyes are not strained.

ALSO READ: Myopia in Children: Can You Prevent or Treat it? | Health Plus

Educate your kids: You need to educate your child and tell them how their eyes can get affected due to excessive screen time. Hence, they should be taking frequent visual breaks to relax their eyes.

Choose the right frame: It is very important to understand that the frames are as important as the lenses. If the lenses are not fitted on the face correctly, their focus areas do not correspond to the child's line of sight. In this case, the spectacles do not treat myopia adequately and may quicken its progression. Also, go for a frame that is light and flexible for your child.

Good lighting: Make sure your child utilises good lighting when they're reading or doing homework. This helps to prevent eye strain.

Mums, also keep an eye on your child's behaviour. For instance, if they are seen squinting or rubbing their eyes a lot. Or, if they frequently complaint about headaches and avoid going to school. These can be the red flags to take note of.

If your child's prescription is changing faster than you think it should then immediately discuss it with your doctor.

You can also talk to the teachers if their grades are falling or if they suddenly lose interest in activities. It might signal a lack of attention, often precipitated by myopia.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.