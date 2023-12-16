Navigating chores and activities during the postpartum period

How soon can you do chores after giving birth? How do you know if you are overdoing it postpartum? What activities should you avoid after giving birth?

Bringing a new life into the world is undoubtedly a miraculous experience but the postpartum period is a time of adjustment and recovery.

As a new parent, it's essential to strike a balance between caring for your newborn and taking care of yourself. One common concern is when to resume physical activities and tackle household chores after giving birth.

In this article, we'll explore these aspects, offering a casual and informative guide for new parents.

Why should I slow down after giving birth?

Slowing down after giving birth is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, the body undergoes immense physical stress during labour and delivery, and taking time to rest allows for proper healing.

The postpartum period is essential for the uterus to contract, the cervix to close, and any incisions or tears to heal. Pushing too hard too soon can lead to complications such as increased bleeding or delayed recovery.

Additionally, new mothers need time to adjust emotionally and bond with their newborns, fostering a supportive and nurturing environment.

By slowing down, both physically and emotionally, mothers can ensure a smoother transition into parenthood. It's a time to prioritise self-care and focus on the well-being of both the mother and the newborn.

When can I resume physical activity after birth?

It's important to remember that going back to your routine before pregnancy and childbirth varies from person to person.

Your labour and delivery, as well as the healing of your postpartum wound or incision site, can also be a factor in how you can go back to your previous routine.

Here's a general timeline for postpartum mums:

Day one

The first day after giving birth is all about rest and recovery. It's crucial to allow your body to heal, so engaging in physical activities is not recommended. Focus on bonding with your baby and getting adequate rest.

After one week

In the initial week, light activities like walking can be beneficial for circulation and mood. However, always listen to your body and stop if you experience discomfort. Avoid strenuous exercises and prioritise rest.

After one month

At the one-month mark, you may gradually incorporate gentle exercises like pelvic floor exercises and postpartum yoga. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any fitness routine to ensure it aligns with your individual recovery.

After three months

Around three months postpartum, you can consider more moderate exercises like brisk walking, swimming, or low-impact aerobics. It's essential to progress gradually and pay attention to any signals your body gives.

If you had a caesarean section or experienced complications, consult your healthcare provider for personalised advice.

When can you go back

Wondering when you can go back to your regular activities? Here's a quick table to summarise:

Activity Time frame after giving birth Carry your baby From day one, with assistance if needed. Gradually increase as comfort allows. Take a bath Typically after 24 hours or once medical professionals give the green light. Leave the hospital Usually within 24 to 48 hours after a vaginal birth, or longer after a caesarean section, based on medical advice. Drive Typically after two weeks, considering individual recovery and pain levels. Always consult with your healthcare provider. Resume light exercise Around one to two weeks for gentle activities like walking or stretching. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any exercise routine. Resume household chores Light chores can be gradually reintroduced after the first week, but avoid strenuous tasks for the initial weeks. Listen to your body and seek assistance when needed.

Can I do household chores after giving birth?

Engaging in household chores postpartum is a common concern. While it's crucial to help maintain your living space, it's equally important to prioritise your recovery.

In the early days, delegate tasks to friends and family, or hire assistance if possible. As you progress, gradually reintroduce light chores, ensuring not to overexert yourself.

Chores to avoid after giving birth

Certain chores, due to their physical demands, should be avoided during this sensitive time to prevent complications and promote a smoother recovery. Here's a short list of chores to steer clear of after giving birth:

Heavy lifting: Avoid lifting heavy objects, as this can strain abdominal muscles and impede the healing process. Extended standing: Prolonged periods of standing can contribute to fatigue and discomfort. Take breaks and rest when needed. Strenuous cleaning: Tasks that require significant physical effort, such as moving furniture or deep cleaning, should be postponed until later in the postpartum period. High-impact activities: Jumping or activities that cause excessive strain on the pelvic floor should be avoided to prevent injuries.

Activities to avoid after giving birth

Certain activities should be approached with caution or avoided altogether during the postpartum period, including:

High-impact exercises: Jumping or activities that cause excessive strain on the pelvic floor. Heavy lifting: Refrain from lifting heavy objects, which can strain abdominal muscles. Extended standing: Prolonged periods of standing can contribute to fatigue and discomfort. Strenuous chores: Tasks that require significant physical effort should be gradually reintroduced.

How do you know if you are overdoing it postpartum?

Recognising the signs of overdoing it postpartum is crucial for a healthy recovery. Watch out for:

Excessive fatigue: Feeling consistently exhausted beyond the typical postpartum period. Increased pain: Any unusual or heightened pain, especially in the abdominal or pelvic area. Heavy bleeding: Excessive or sudden increase in postpartum bleeding. Mood changes: Severe mood swings, anxiety, or depression can be indicators of overexertion.

If you experience any of these signs, it's crucial to consult your healthcare provider for guidance.

Navigating the postpartum period requires patience and self-care. Listen to your body, prioritise rest, and gradually reintroduce activities to support a healthy recovery.

