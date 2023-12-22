Navigating festive feasts and parties: A nutritionist's guide to staying fit during the holiday season

'Tis the season of stuffed turkeys, indulgent trimmings, decadent desserts and heady festive cocktails.

Navigating the holiday season while trying to maintain your 2023 body goals or simply staying fit and healthy can feel like a daunting task.

But fear not! We sought guidance from an expert as we approach the festive season.

AsiaOne spoke to Dr. Menka Gupta, the founder of Nutra Nourish, a nutritionist with more than 20 years of experience guiding individuals on their health journeys.

Indulge mindfully

It's all about making conscious decisions.

"I believe in the 80/20 rule (eating nutritious foods 80 per cent of the time and having a serving of your favourite treat with the other 20 per cent) and planning ahead," Menka mentions.

"Maintaining a balanced diet during the festive season requires making some mindful choices."

She suggests savouring each bite, chewing slowly and opting for smaller portions of your favourite festive meal to avoid feeling deprived. This will make you more aware of "your satiety signals" aka the feeling of fullness.

Another nifty way to ensure you're not overeating is using smaller plates.

Festive dishes but make it healthy

If you're throwing the dinner, there are many ways to modify festive dishes without dampening the merriment.

For starters, choose healthier cooking techniques such as grilling, roasting, steaming and baking rather than frying.

Minimise the use of sugar, refined carbohydrates and excessive amounts of sweeteners in your cooking, Menaka adds.

She suggests replacing processed meats with roast turkey or salmon as it "provides essential amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids, supporting muscle health and reducing inflammation".

For the sauces that accompany the protein, try making your own with natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup as it aids in "supporting glycemic control".

And if you're all about that gravy, skip the heavy, flour-based ones for a lighter gravy with low-sodium broth. This supports "better blood pressure regulation".

Replace sugary and fatty desserts with a fruit salad or a healthier dessert options made with almond flour or oats.

Did someone say booze?

Unfortunately, it's hard to avoid alcohol during the festive period. It just comes with the territory.

Alcoholic concoctions are laden with sugar and calories. It's beneficial to be mindful of your alcohol consumption and monitor the quantity you indulge in for a healthier approach.

To counter the effects of alcohol, Menka suggests drinking plenty of water before and after consuming alcohol, as well as before bedtime.

"Try at least one glass of water for every drink", or you could choose "natural juices and coconut water" instead of sugary drinks for mixers.

Don't miss out on essential nutrients

During the holiday season, it's essential to pay attention to specific nutrients.

Menka emphasises the significance of fibre, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, probiotics and iron.

The attention to the aforementioned nutrients is particularly pertinent as holiday meals often lean towards processed and fried foods, potentially lacking in omega-3s and sufficient fibre from refined carbohydrates.

Menka offers healthier alternatives for satisfying snacks, such as dark chocolate-dipped strawberries with almonds.

These not only provide a blend of protein and healthy fats but also cater to sweet cravings.

Another nutritious option she suggests is wholegrain crackers with cheese, where the combination of fibre from the crackers and protein from the cheese works together to control hunger.

Additionally, she recommends chia seed energy bites as a quick and wholesome snack. Just mix chia seeds with oats, honey, and preferred nuts or dried fruits for a healthy pick-me-up.

Simple ways to stay active

Staying active during the festive season doesn't have to be a challenge.

Menaka recommends incorporating everyday activities like walking or opting for stairs.

At social gatherings, you can stand instead of sitting down all the time.

"Be realistic and don't stress too much about a missed workout or exercise class," she adds.

By following these expert tips, you can celebrate the holidays with peace of mind. Cheers to a healthier and happier festive season!

ALSO READ: Christmas buffets 2023: Top 10 Singapore hotels to stuff yourself silly at (from $64/pax)

venkat.gunasellan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.