Netflix releases official Squid Game merchandise

Netflix has released Squid Game merch.
After becoming the most-streamed show in 90 countries, Squid Game t-shirts and hoodies are now available for fans. Better yet, fans can also customise their merch.
The t-shirts feature the show's logo and key images from the series and costs US$34.95 (S$47).
Hoodies, on the other hand, costs US$49.95 and come with either the square, triangle or circle symbol that represents the different guard ranks in the series.
Customisable merch costs US$39.95 and allows fans to pick their player number.
Unfortunately, there are no Squid Game player tracksuits or red guard jumpsuits.
There are, however, numerous unofficial merch like face masks, jumpsuits, keychains, business cards and more available on third-party eCommerce sites such as AliExpress.
Released on Sept 17, the nine-episode series sees 456 people, all dealing with financial debt, play deadly Korean childhood games in order to win a cash prize.
After a very successful season one, a plan for a potential season two is underway.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.