Netflix releases official Squid Game merchandise

Netflix has released Squid Game merch.

After becoming the most-streamed show in 90 countries, Squid Game t-shirts and hoodies are now available for fans. Better yet, fans can also customise their merch.

The t-shirts feature the show's logo and key images from the series and costs US$34.95 (S$47).

Hoodies, on the other hand, costs US$49.95 and come with either the square, triangle or circle symbol that represents the different guard ranks in the series.

Customisable merch costs US$39.95 and allows fans to pick their player number.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Unfortunately, there are no Squid Game player tracksuits or red guard jumpsuits.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

There are, however, numerous unofficial merch like face masks, jumpsuits, keychains, business cards and more available on third-party eCommerce sites such as AliExpress.

Released on Sept 17, the nine-episode series sees 456 people, all dealing with financial debt, play deadly Korean childhood games in order to win a cash prize.

After a very successful season one, a plan for a potential season two is underway.

ALSO READ: People are sending 456 won to the Squid Game bank account, and other interesting things to know about the cast

This article was first published in Geek Culture.