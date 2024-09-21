Networking for introverts: Tips from an introvert who gets it

Ah, networking. It almost seems like a buzzword at this point. Once you enter the "adulting" phase, you'll probably hear it a million times: networking is the key to boosting your career and prospects.

But let's be real — many introverts, including myself, feel super paiseh to meet someone new, and it can be a real hurdle in our networking efforts. Speaking in a large group? Aiyoh, forget about it. Attending a party? Give me a week to recharge after.

Fret not, though networking is not only possible for introverts, but you can even excel at it!

We're inherently good networkers

First things first, I think we can all agree that networking is important. After all, you've probably heard stories of a friend meeting a friend of a friend and suddenly landing a job.

That's the magic of networking — meeting someone new opens doors to new opportunities and insights! People are naturally more inclined to help someone they know rather than a random stranger.

But here's the thing — being a good networker doesn't mean you have to be the life of the party or collect a mountain of LinkedIn connections.

Sure, in some ways, networking can be a numbers game (more contacts = more potential opportunities). But the real magic happens when you focus on building meaningful connections. Quality over quantity.

And guess what? This is where introverts like us can truly shine. We're great at deep listening, which means we engage with others on a more profound level. We're also more reflective, which leads to thoughtful conversations that build trust and create lasting, impactful relationships.

Succeeding as an effective networker

Now that we know introverts have an edge in building deep connections, how do we set ourselves up to be successful networkers?

1. Pick your spots and come prepared

As introverts, we may struggle in group settings, but we're champs at meaningful one-on-one conversations. So, that's where you should focus your energy!

Don't anyhow try to connect with everyone and end up with random chats that go nowhere. Instead, aim for quality one-on-one interactions and always have a plan. Start by identifying your networking goals, then look for people who can help you achieve them.

For example, if you're keen on exploring opportunities in product marketing within the fintech industry, search for product marketing leaders in fintech on LinkedIn.

Check if they're working on projects you might be able to contribute to and start connecting. Have a rough idea of what you'll ask to help get the conversation going.

Here's a tip — at the end of each chat, ask if there's anyone else you should meet. This can open the door to even more one-on-one networking opportunities.

2. A shift in mindset

Nobody said networking is easy, especially for introverts. Even now, I still have to psych myself up before talking to others. But changing your mindset can help ease the anxiety of meeting new people. Sometimes, you just have to fake it till you make it, lah.

I approach networking as if it's a role I need to play for my job. This means I can "flip the switch" to engage with others when necessary and then turn it off to recharge afterward.

It might take some time to trick your mind this way, but once you do, it starts to feel more natural.

3. Practice, practice, practice

You know the saying, "practice makes perfect"? It's especially true for introverts when it comes to networking. The more you engage in one-on-one conversations and build connections, the more comfortable and confident you'll become. With time and persistence, networking will become easier, I promise.

4. Space out and optimise your interactions

Networking can quickly drain our social energy, especially for introverts, and this is something we need to acknowledge and manage.

To handle this effectively, it's important to space out our interactions and, once again, approach networking with a clear, focused plan. By being intentional with our time and energy, we can maximise our social battery, ensuring we're connecting with the right people when we're at our best.

Networking as an introvert may seem shiong, but you can succeed by taking the right steps. By focusing on quality over quantity and playing to our strengths as introverts, we can build meaningful, lasting connections. As long as you persist and have a clear plan, networking can become a powerful tool for your personal and professional growth.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.